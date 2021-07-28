Wednesday, July 28 at the Olympics

Winners abounded on the women’s side for Team USA Tuesday.
Katie Ledecky bounced back from the worst finish of her brilliant Olympic career to take the first-ever gold medal in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle, while Carissa Moore, a native Hawaiian who grew up a child surfing prodigy, became the first gold medalist in the sport. And a scoreless draw with Australia was enough to lift the US women’s soccer team into the quarterfinals.
That didn’t mean everything went swimmingly. Naomi Osaka was upset overnight in the tennis singles tournament. The US softball team lost a heartbreaker to Japan, 2-0, in the gold-medal game.
And there’s much we still don’t know: After her stunning withdrawal, will Simone Biles compete in the all-around competition on Thursday? That’s TBD.
Here’s what to watch Wednesday:
Men’s gymnastics: Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak represent the United States in the all-around finals beginning at 6:15 a.m. on Peacock. Malone, appearing in his first Olympics, won the US 2021 all-around and vault championship. Mikulak is competing in his third Olympics; his highest individual finish came in 2016 on the horizontal bars when he finished fourth.
3x3 basketball: The US women will play France overnight for a spot in the gold-medal match. If they advance, they’ll face the winner of China and ROC at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Swimming: Ledecky seeks another Olympic medal in the women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay as her Tokyo Olympics winds down. Caeleb Dressel goes for gold in the men’s 100-meter freestyle. Medals will also be awarded in the men’s 800-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter breaststroke and women’s 200-meter butterfly. Coverage of the swimming finals begins at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.
Beach volleyball: Both the men’s and women’s teams are in action Wednesday night. On the women’s side, Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil face Kenya (8 p.m., USA Network); for the men, Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are up against Argentina in pool play (10 p.m. EDT, USA Network).
Golf: America’s four-man team, comprised of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Reed, will lead a 60-man field as the first round at Kasumigaseki Country Club begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel).
Women’s basketball: The US team, coming off a win over Nigeria, will face Japan at 12:40 a.m. EDT Thursday on USA Network.
