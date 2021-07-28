Wednesday, July 28 at the Olympics

That didn’t mean everything went swimmingly. Naomi Osaka was upset overnight in the tennis singles tournament. The US softball team lost a heartbreaker to Japan, 2-0, in the gold-medal game.

Katie Ledecky bounced back from the worst finish of her brilliant Olympic career to take the first-ever gold medal in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle, while Carissa Moore, a native Hawaiian who grew up a child surfing prodigy, became the first gold medalist in the sport. And a scoreless draw with Australia was enough to lift the US women’s soccer team into the quarterfinals.

And there’s much we still don’t know: After her stunning withdrawal, will Simone Biles compete in the all-around competition on Thursday? That’s TBD.

Here’s what to watch Wednesday:

Men’s gymnastics: Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak represent the United States in the all-around finals beginning at 6:15 a.m. on Peacock. Malone, appearing in his first Olympics, won the US 2021 all-around and vault championship. Mikulak is competing in his third Olympics; his highest individual finish came in 2016 on the horizontal bars when he finished fourth.

3x3 basketball: The US women will play France overnight for a spot in the gold-medal match. If they advance, they’ll face the winner of China and ROC at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Swimming: Ledecky seeks another Olympic medal in the women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay as her Tokyo Olympics winds down. Caeleb Dressel goes for gold in the men’s 100-meter freestyle. Medals will also be awarded in the men’s 800-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter breaststroke and women’s 200-meter butterfly. Coverage of the swimming finals begins at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Beach volleyball: Both the men’s and women’s teams are in action Wednesday night. On the women’s side, Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil face Kenya (8 p.m., USA Network); for the men, Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are up against Argentina in pool play (10 p.m. EDT, USA Network).

Golf: America’s four-man team, comprised of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Reed, will lead a 60-man field as the first round at Kasumigaseki Country Club begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel).

Women’s basketball: The US team, coming off a win over Nigeria, will face Japan at 12:40 a.m. EDT Thursday on USA Network.





