Wednesday’s Patriots training camp report: Playing to the crowd

“Having these guys out here, just bringing us energy, giving us juice, man. Just showing them love back,” he said. “I felt it. It’s a different kind of energy out here in Foxborough. I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

Yes, fans returned to camp after being kept away in 2020 because of the pandemic, and New England newcomer Jonnu Smith was thrilled to have them back and saluted them when the session wrapped up.

The Patriots opened camp Wednesday with a practice that began in a heavy mist that gave way to showers and finally some breaks in the clouds. It ended with the familiar running of the hills. In between, there was plenty to watch and plenty for fans to cheer about.

ROLL CALL

Not spotted: QB Jarrett Stidham (PUP); TEs Devin Asiasi (COVID-19 reserve list) and Dalton Keene (PUP); RB Rhamondre Stevenson (NFI); DT Byron Cowart (PUP); LBs Brandon King (PUP), Terez Hall (PUP), Cameron McGrone (NFI), and Anfernee Jennings; S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI).

LB Chase Winovich, who is also on PUP, didn’t participate but did pop up at the end of practice and was chatting with fellow LB Matt Judon. There were a lot of hand gestures, suggesting it was a technique talk.

LB Kyle Van Noy and OT Trent Brown, both of whom were placed on PUP Monday, are no longer on the list and participated, though Van Noy wore a red noncontact jersey, even though contact is verboten until next week.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Helmets and sweats.

SAFETY FIRST

Adrian Phillips had an exceptional day, particularly in coverage. Phillips, used a lot as a hybrid linebacker in the box last season, had end zone pass breakups on Smith and Hunter Henry. He also intercepted a Cam Newton pass intended for Henry, Phillips’s former teammate with the Chargers.

“That’s my guy right there,” Phillips said. “We had a lot of battles out in LA together, and it was no different. I don’t if you could see, he was waving me out there when it was time for the play, because every time we go against each other, it’s a battle. So, it was nice to get one.”

TOP PLAYS

▪ Kristian Wilkerson’s catch of a Brian Hoyer toss was swell, as the second-year receiver elevated over Dee Virgin to snag it in mid-air while falling back.

▪ N’Keal Harry had a pair of nice catches. His first was a diving TD grab from Newton, and he had another TD after he dusted Virgin in coverage.

▪ With Asiasi and Keene sidelined, Matt LaCosse took advantage of extra snaps. The tight end, who opted out last year, made three catches, including a nice one in traffic with two defenders on him.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Dont’a Hightower, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Micheal Jackson, and Jalen Mills had pass breakups.

▪ Davon Godchaux batted down a Mac Jones pass at the line of scrimmage.

▪ No sacks are allowed, but Ja’Whaun Bentley and Carl Davis would have had them.

▪ The cornerbacks wore mitten-like pads on their hands to discourage holding.

▪ Justin Herron ran the first penalty lap of the summer, presumably for a false start. Jones (botched snap) and James White (pass drop) also took the tour.

▪ Hoyer threw balls to the running backs during individual drills while Josh McDaniels and assistant QB coach Bo Hardegree held a tutorial session with Newton and Jones.

▪ Staffers used volleyballs that edge players spiked during a kick-blocking drill. With his impressive ups, Brandon Bolden may have a beach volleyball career in his future.

▪ Ivan Fears was the first coach up to practice; no need to call Ripley’s there. Nelson Agholor was the first player to climb the stairs to the fields.

▪ Robert Kraft took in most of practice.

▪ Matt Patricia, wearing a red baseball cap, took in a lot of the action, moving around the field in Ernie Adams-like fashion.

Jim McBride