Final ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ episodes will air in coming weeks

A few people have written to inquire about “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the comedy that lived on Fox for five seasons before moving to NBC for three more, including the upcoming final run.
Here’s the story. The show is returning for the last 10 episodes beginning on Aug. 12. It sounds like NBC just wants to get the darn things out there. It will air two back-to-back episodes per week over five weeks — but not five consecutive weeks. Hey, it doesn’t much matter to me in the long run. I’ll probably wait until they’ve all aired, then watch at my convenience.
Meanwhile, all the old seasons are available on Peacock, and they’re worth a look if you’re in the mood for goofy and sweet. It’s a really warm ensemble show with a comic rhythm of its own — something that’s clear in the trailer that NBC just released. The cast members seem perfectly accustomed to one another’s timing. The preview also makes it clear that some old characters will be back for a final appearance, including Chelsea Peretti’s Gina. Cool, cool, cool.
