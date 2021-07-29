Local bestsellers for the week ending July 25

2. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead Books

3. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

4. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S

5. The Cellist Daniel Silva Harper

6. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

7. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

8. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

9. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker Penguin Press

2. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

5. Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency Michael Wolff Holt

6. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

7. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

8. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

9. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

10. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

7. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

8. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

4. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

5. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. Vesper Flights Helen MacDonald Grove Press

7. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

8. Why Fish Don’t Exist Lulu Miller S&S

9. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

10. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 25. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.