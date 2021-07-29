A new bookstore in South Dartmouth, a book of mayoral imaginings from kids, and a republished H. G. Wells lecture

In a stately old yellow house by the Slocum River in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts, a general store has been in operation for 228 years. Writer Ben Shattuck, who grew up six minutes down the road from the store, and his brother Will recently bought the place, and are continuing — and updating — the general store atmosphere, having turned it, in part, to a new independent bookstore. They’re offering a selection of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, as wells kids’ and YA books, cookbooks, and gardening and field guides. They’ll also be running a series of writing workshops — an adult community writing group, a memoir and personal essay group, a creative writing for teens class, and a poetry workshop. There’s a creaky-floored atmosphere, a good-haunted New Englandy feel to the place. And besides the books, Davoll’s also now has a café and pub, and a grocery section with local eggs, milk, and honey, penny candy, and other luxuries and staples. They’re open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1228 Russells Mills Road in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Mayoral dreams

The race for Boston mayor is heated, competitive, and involves a pool of racially and ethnically diverse candidates. In advance of the election of Boston’s next mayor this November, writing organization 826 Boston is creating an anthology of mayoral inaugural speeches written by students in kindergarten through 12th grade. They’re inviting submissions now through August 27. They ask that students imagine themselves as mayor: what would be their key campaign issues? What changes would they bring to the city once in office? Who would they call out in gratitude? A student-led editorial board will select speeches to be included in a book to be published in January, timed to the inauguration of the new mayor. And the website offers resources for teachers and educators on the election, on brainstorming speech ideas, on choosing issues and goals, and how to end a speech memorably. The editorial board hopes to make a book “that captures the priorities and spirit of this current generation of K-12 students.” For more information and to submit, visit 826boston.org/mayor.

Thinking the future

When I read H. G. Wells’s “The Time Machine” as a freshman in college, I thought of it as future nonfiction. Wells, writing at the close of the 19th and into the 20th century, proved himself prescient, a prognosticator of where we might be tumbled by the forward throttle of technology. “World Brain,” republished this week by MIT Press, gathers a series of talks Wells gave and essays he wrote in 1937 about a world encyclopedia, in a “wooly, suggestive, oracular, even Merlin-like” mode, as Bruce Sterling writes in the foreword. Wells advocates for “a new knowledge industry,” Sterling writes, “a comprehensive global system of media organization, using centralized files, which are noncommercial, networked, free of copyright, and much distributed.” Does it sound familiar? Wells could be playful, knavish, and his tone here is one of urgency and optimism about the distribution of information. The World Brain, as Joseph Reagan quotes in his introduction, would “act not merely as an assembly of fact and statement, but as an organ of adjustment and adjudication, a clearing house of misunderstandings,” in such a way to “compel men to come to terms with one another.” Not exactly how the internet has played out, but there’s something to be said for returning to the higher ideals of what it could be.

Coming Out

“Agatha of Little Neon” by Claire Luchette (FSG)

“Savage Tongues” by Azareen Van Der Vliet Oloomi (Mariner)

“On Compromise: Art, Politics, and the Fate of an American Ideal” by Rachel Greenwald Smith (Graywolf)

Pick of the Week Matt Swanson at Longfellow Books in Portland, Maine, recommends “Monsters” by Barry Windsor-Smith (Fantagraphics): “A carefully plotted tale, weaving a varied cast of characters through multiple timelines, “Monsters” is also an extraordinary story of shared fates and cosmic coincidence. A heart-pounding thriller that had me anxious to keep turning the pages. A tragic love story to be remembered. Tears, more than once. Profoundly moving, but not for the faint of heart.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.