Poet Kaveh Akbar heeds the call of many faiths with ‘Pilgrim Bell’

In poet Kaveh Akbar’s latest collection, six of the 35 poems share the book’s title, “Pilgrim Bell.” It’s not accidental. “So much of the book works through repetition and recursion,” said Akbar, who added that he is “really moved by the idea that the bell is a kind of devotional technology powered by the heft of a human body. In a lot of ways that lines up with the way I think about poetry as well.”

Akbar, who was born in Tehran and came to the U.S. as a toddler, experiments with form and language throughout these poems, some of which contain phrases in Farsi, his first language, now mostly lost. “I’m somewhere in the purgatorial space between incomprehension and fluency,” he said. “Everything that we know about linguistics teaches us that languages that we learn shape the way that we think about the world. It’s interesting to walk in the awareness of that gulf.”