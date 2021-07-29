Virtual author readings for Aug. 1 - 7

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Scott Rothman (”Attack of the Underwear Dragon”) reads at 10 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
MONDAY
Elinor Lipman (”Rachel to the Rescue”) is in conversation with Stacy Schiff at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
TUESDAY
Peace Adzo Medie (“His Only Wife”) is in conversation with Alka Joshi at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Kaveh Akbar (”Pilgrim Bell”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Julian Sancton (“Madhouse at the End of the Earth”) reads at 7 p.m. at Falmouth Museums on the Green (tickets are $10, or $5 for members).
WEDNESDAY
Helen Macdonald (“Vesper Flights”) and Lisa Wells (“Believers: Making a Life at the End of the World”) read at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Mona Awad (”All’s Well”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Omar El Akkad (“What Strange Paradise”) is in conversation with Lidia Yuknavitch at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Margot Wood (”Fresh”) is in conversation with Veronica Roth at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Rupa Marya and Raj Patel (“Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Justice”) are in conversation with Walter Riley at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (co-sponsored by Politics and Prose).
THURSDAY
Siân Evans (“Maiden Voyages: Magnificent Ocean Liners and the Women Who Traveled and Worked Aboard Them”) is in conversation with Robin Young at 3 p.m. at American Ancestors by New England Historic Genealogical Society (co-sponsored by WBUR CitySpace) . . . Amitha Jagannath Knight and Sandhya Prabhat (”Usha and the Big Digger”) are in conversation with Livia Blackburne at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Shugri Said Salh (”The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert”) is in conversation with Abdi Nor Iftin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Victoria Lee (”A Lesson in Vengeance”) is in conversation with Holly Black at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Maggie Smith (”Goldenrod”) is in conversation with Chely Wright at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Megan Abbott (”The Turnout”) is in conversation with Alafair Burke at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Madeleine Henry (“The Love Proof”) reads at 7 p.m. at Falmouth Museums on the Green (tickets are $10, or $5 for members) . . . Rebecca Pacheco (”Still Life: The Myths and Magic of Mindful Living”) reads in-person and online at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Mariah Fredericks (”Death of a Showman”) reads at 8 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
SATURDAY
E. B. Goodale (”The House of Grass and Sky”) reads at 10 a.m. at an in-person event hosted by Copper Dog Books at the Marblehead Farmers Market.
