Virtual author readings for Aug. 1 - 7

Scott Rothman (” Attack of the Underwear Dragon ”) reads at 10 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith .

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Elinor Lipman (”Rachel to the Rescue”) is in conversation with Stacy Schiff at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

TUESDAY

Peace Adzo Medie (“His Only Wife”) is in conversation with Alka Joshi at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Kaveh Akbar (”Pilgrim Bell”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Julian Sancton (“Madhouse at the End of the Earth”) reads at 7 p.m. at Falmouth Museums on the Green (tickets are $10, or $5 for members).

WEDNESDAY

Helen Macdonald (“Vesper Flights”) and Lisa Wells (“Believers: Making a Life at the End of the World”) read at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Mona Awad (”All’s Well”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Omar El Akkad (“What Strange Paradise”) is in conversation with Lidia Yuknavitch at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Margot Wood (”Fresh”) is in conversation with Veronica Roth at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Rupa Marya and Raj Patel (“Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Justice”) are in conversation with Walter Riley at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (co-sponsored by Politics and Prose).

THURSDAY

Siân Evans (“Maiden Voyages: Magnificent Ocean Liners and the Women Who Traveled and Worked Aboard Them”) is in conversation with Robin Young at 3 p.m. at American Ancestors by New England Historic Genealogical Society (co-sponsored by WBUR CitySpace) . . . Amitha Jagannath Knight and Sandhya Prabhat (”Usha and the Big Digger”) are in conversation with Livia Blackburne at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Shugri Said Salh (”The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert”) is in conversation with Abdi Nor Iftin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Victoria Lee (”A Lesson in Vengeance”) is in conversation with Holly Black at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Maggie Smith (”Goldenrod”) is in conversation with Chely Wright at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Megan Abbott (”The Turnout”) is in conversation with Alafair Burke at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Madeleine Henry (“The Love Proof”) reads at 7 p.m. at Falmouth Museums on the Green (tickets are $10, or $5 for members) . . . Rebecca Pacheco (”Still Life: The Myths and Magic of Mindful Living”) reads in-person and online at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Mariah Fredericks (”Death of a Showman”) reads at 8 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.

SATURDAY

E. B. Goodale (”The House of Grass and Sky”) reads at 10 a.m. at an in-person event hosted by Copper Dog Books at the Marblehead Farmers Market.