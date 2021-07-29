Healey sues Grubhub over delivery fees during pandemic

In a lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, Healey claims that the delivery company “repeatedly” charged fees to restaurants that exceeded the parameters spelled out by the state that said no delivery service could tack on delivery fees greater than 15 percent of an order’s menu price during the public health emergency. Her office estimates those excess fees cost Massachusetts restaurants “tens of thousands of dollars.”

Attorney General Maura Healey is suing online food delivery service Grubhub for charging illegal fees to Massachusetts restaurants, saying the company violated a state provision intended to prop up the hospitality industry during the pandemic.

“We allege that Grubhub knowingly and repeatedly violated the fee cap statute, raising costs by thousands of dollars and harming restaurants that were already financially distressed and trying to survive,” Healey said in a statement. “We are suing to get money back to these establishments and to hold Grubhub accountable for its unlawful conduct. Our restaurants have been hard hit by this pandemic and we will do everything we can to help get them the relief they need to recover.”

The Chicago-based company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Third-party delivery services like Grubhub, UberEats, and Doordash saw their sales surge in the early days of the pandemic, when customers in lockdown — forced to stay home and contemplate the contents of their pantries — turned to take-out in droves. After years of losing millions annually while engaged in a delivery battle royale, the companies saw record sales in 2020. Grubhub reported revenue of $1.8 billion, a 39 percent increase over 2019. In June Bloomberg estimated that the company accounted for 33 percent of all third-party food delivery sales in Boston, a higher market share than all but one other city in the US.

And yet, neither Grubhub nor its competitors has turned a profit (Doordash pulled out of the red for one quarter last year). Delivery “is and always will be a crummy business,” Grubhub chief executive Matt Maloney said recently. He says he now intends to pivot the company to offer more marketing services for restaurants.

But restaurants that relied on the platform for delivery during the pandemic have borne the brunt of that skewed math. They contract with sites like Grubhub to deliver food so they don’t have to keep delivery drivers on staff. And while delivery might have been a fraction of their business prior to the pandemic, it comprised most if not all of sales after in-person dining closed in March, 2020, meaning far more of restaurants’ revenue was siphoned off by delivery services that charged as much as 30 percent of the bill in fees.

In response, cities and states across the country last year put limits on those fees. After some wrangling, Massachusetts eventually did the same, capping fees at 15 percent of an order late last year. The provision was in effect from January until June 15, 2021, when Governor Baker lifted the state of emergency in the commonwealth.

But during the period that the provision was in place, the Massachusetts Restaurant Association began hearing from members that Grubhub continued to charge fees above the 15 percent threshold, said Bob Luz, the organization’s president.

“We heard from various operators that said [the fees were] anywhere from 18 percent to low-to-mid 20s,” Luz said.

Healey’s suit alleges that Grubhub tacked an additional 3 percent fee on top of 15 percent delivery charges, bringing the total to 18 percent. It first reached out to flag a problem with the service back in February. They followed up with a cease and desist letter in May. Now, the AG’s office is seeking refunds for effected establishments, as well as civil penalties of $5,000 per violation, and additional legal fees.

Grubhub was facing legal challenges before the pandemic due to its “exorbitant fees.” Class action lawsuits have been filed in New York and Los Angeles since the start of the pandemic for the same reason. But Healey’s office says she is the first attorney general in the country to bring suit against a delivery company for violating fee caps imposed during the pandemic.

The company is taking its own legal action on the issue as well. Earlier this month, Grubhub joined DoorDash in filing suit against the city of San Francisco for creating a permanent 15 percent cap on third-party delivery fees. The city was the first in the nation to make the fee caps law. In the suit, the delivery companies called the law “dangerous overreach.”

“A permanent cap would result in unprecedented, damaging and long-term consequences for locally-owned businesses, delivery workers, diners and the local economy,” Grubhub said a statement opposing the fee.

The Massachusetts legislature had contemplated extending the fee caps until the end of 2021, but ultimately decided to let the businesses negotiate their own terms.

“These two business entities need to understand and work collaboratively to arrive at an outcome that makes sense so that they can both live with each other and work together,” Luz said.

That’s starting to happen.

Many delivery services, including Grubhub, have begun introducing tiered pricing models which allow their restaurant partners to decide if they want to pay higher delivery fees in exchange for better placement within the apps. Some restaurants can now opt to pay as much as a 30 percent fee to highlight their burgers, chicken wings, or pizzas.

But at least they’ll have a choice.

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.