Most Massachusetts hospitals will mandate COVID vaccination for their workers

The association represents all acute-care hospitals in the state except for those owned by Steward Health Care . Each hospital will develop its own policies and deadlines.

Members of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, an industry group, on Thursday collectively agreed to set mandatory vaccination policies for all of their workers.

Nearly all hospitals in Massachusetts will require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the virus resurges and thousands of health care workers in the state remain unvaccinated.

“With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Massachusetts yet again, the importance of vaccination has never been more evident,” Steve Walsh, president of the hospital association, said in a statement. “This is a time to step up the urgency surrounding vaccination in our state, and our health care leaders believe that must start within the walls of their own facilities.”

Several hospital systems had previously announced vaccine mandates, framing the issue as a moral responsibility to keep patients and colleagues safe. They include the state’s two biggest hospital networks, Mass General Brigham and Beth Israel Lahey Health, as well as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Wellforce, which includes Tufts Medical Center. These hospital systems said vaccination would be mandatory once the US Food & Drug Administration grants full approval to the COVID vaccines, which are currently authorized for emergency use.

Growing numbers of hospitals across the country have begun requiring employees to get their shots. The Department of Veterans Affairs this week said its health care workers must be vaccinated against COVID.

Experts believe that increasing vaccination rates is critical to stemming the latest spike in infections triggered by the highly contagious Delta variant.

More than 74 percent of adults in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated — the second-highest rate in the country — but infections and hospitalizations here also are ticking up again.

“Vaccine requirements will help keep patients and caregivers safe, prevent individuals from delaying care out of fear, and set an example for the members of our communities who are still weighing their decision,” Walsh said.

