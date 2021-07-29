Uber pushes office return to October, requires vaccines

Uber Technologies Inc. is postponing its return-to-office date from September to Oct. 25, and has told employees that it could be further delayed depending on the global coronavirus case load.

In an email to staff on Thursday, Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said that employees will still be allowed to come into offices on a voluntary basis. Staffers who do come in will be required to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status, starting immediately.

The company also said that it would mandate that all employees in the office be vaccinated against Covid-19 starting Monday. With the announcement, San Francisco-based Uber is joining a growing number of large tech employers requiring vaccines. Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google have issued similar mandates as the number of coronavirus infections rises.