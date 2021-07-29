WBUR names Rupa Shenoy new host of ‘Morning Edition’

Succeeding Oakes is “an honor and a big responsibility, and I hope to live up to it,” Shenoy said. A news reporter at heart, Shenoy said she “won’t give up reporting . . . I’m hoping to bring some of that to this job.”

Shenoy will take over in September from Bob Oakes, 66, who said last year he would step down to become a senior correspondent for the station after hosting the show since 1992.

Rupa Shenoy, a public radio reporter and former podcast host, has been named the new anchor for WBUR’s “Morning Edition.”

Shenoy, 42, joins WBUR from “The World,” a daily news program coproduced by PRX and GBH, where she’s covered human rights since 2016. While at “The World,” she hosted “Otherhood,” a biweekly podcast about the emerging multicultural majority in the United States. Shenoy also has been a reporter for GBH’s “Boston Public Radio,” Minnesota Public Radio, and the Associated Press.

“She is a first-class journalist and storyteller, with a wonderful on-air presence,” said Margaret Low, chief executive officer of WBUR, whose broadcast license is owned by Boston University.

Raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Shenoy graduated from Iowa State University, and, after working at newspapers in Chicago, earned her master’s in broadcast journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

“Morning Edition” goes on the air at 5 a.m., and Shenoy said she’s a bit daunted by the prospect of beginning work so early.

“I’ve already started. I’m now at the point of waking up at 4:40,” she said. “I want to get that to 3 a.m.”

