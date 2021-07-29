An outdoor concert series in Vermont, art that explores the unknown, and a tumbler for all temps

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to Okemo Resort on Friday nights throughout August and enjoy live music by local bands. The free Jackson Gore Summer Music Series runs 6-9 p.m. starting Aug. 6 with a concert by Beatles tribute band Studio Two, which will perform songs from the period leading up to the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band era. The lawn concerts also include Cold Chocolate (Aug. 13), an Americana band that fuses folk, funk, and bluegrass; Deadgrass (Aug. 20), which offers a Jerry Garcia-influenced string band adventure; and Myra Flynn (Aug. 27), a half-Irish and half-African American singer-songwriter who performs her own indie/soul music. The performances take place in the courtyard at Okemo’s Jackson Gore Inn or, in case of rain, nearby under cover. The grounds open to concertgoers at 5 p.m. www.okemo.com

Advertisement

Michael Kagan’s oil on linen work, “I Will Always Be With You” (2020). Handout

Artworks that explore the unknown

See works by actor Matt Dillon and 16 other artists during an exhibit that explores the theme of “venturing into unknown lands and territories,” according to Danny Lichtenfeld, director of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center. “EXPEDITION,” on show through Oct. 11, includes a single painting from most of the artists along with a short statement on what the concept of expedition means to each person. It also features a lounge-style seating alcove reminiscent of a 1970s man cave, a bronze sculpture of a cartoonish figure presumably setting off for adventure from the museum’s front lawn, and two ink drawings depicting people in unfamiliar nature. In conjunction with the exhibit, the BMAC will offer in-person and virtual programs, such as a performance by classical Indian musicians (Aug. 15), a walk through the exhibit with artist/curator John Newsom (Aug. 25), and an online presentation by a music historian about the rise of alternative rock in the 1990s (Sept. 16). Admission by donation. 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org

THERE

Advertisement

A chic new lifestyle hotel

If you’re heading to southern California, check out the chic new Hilton Santa Monica Hotel & Suites, located just a few blocks from the ocean. The property offers 75 guestrooms and 211 family-friendly suites that have up to 520 square feet of living space and a separate living area with a sleeper sofa. Need to work while away? Transform the round dining table into a workstation or head to the lobby’s tech lounge and co-working space. Cool off in the recently opened terrace pool or sit under a cabana and enjoy views of the ocean and Santa Monica Mountains. From the hotel, you can take a short walk down to the Santa Monica pier, local shops, and restaurants, and the metro train station, which connects Santa Monica to downtown Los Angeles in less than one hour. Grab a bite at the onsite Monica’s Restaurant Bar, a farm-to-table eatery, or gourmet grab-and-go fare from The Marketplace. Rooms from $339, based on double occupancy. 310-395-3332, www.santamonica.hilton.com

Kansas City here we come

Imagine an airport that offers a meditation room where you can rest and recharge, all-gender restrooms, and an airplane simulation room for those with anxiety or a fear of flying. The new 1 million-square-foot terminal at Kansas City International Airport will offer these and many other amenities when it opens in spring 2023. The single terminal, which will replace three aging terminals, will have a Multi-Sensory Room, offering a quiet and secure place for people of all ages with autism, dementia, or sensory processing disorders; a wheelchair-accessible KC Inclusive Family Play Zone for children with physical restrictions or disabilities; adult-assist changing rooms with changing tables; and infant nursing rooms. In the Airplane Simulation Room, you can learn about air travel — and hopefully ease anxiety — by experiencing a gate door, passenger boarding bridge, and simulated aircraft cabin. The new terminal design will include moving walkways, gradual slopes, and raised crosswalks to help support accessibility. www.buildkci.com

Advertisement

Take Hydaway’s portable hot-and-cold drink tumblers on your adventures. Handout

EVERYWHERE

A reusable cup for your travels

Ditch the single-serving cups and take Hydaway’s portable hot-and-cold drink tumblers on your adventures. The 7.5-ounce tumbler stands 5.5 inches high when open and collapses down to 1.25 inches (accordion-style) for easy packing. Each silicone cup has a stainless-steel rim for stability and easy gripping and a spill-resistant lid. It holds 16 ounces of fluid and comes with a flexible silicone straw and an insulating foam sleeve that keeps contents cold or warm and that doubles as a storage pocket. Throw the tumbler in your bag for air travel, road trips, and camping adventures. $25. myhydaway.com

Keep in touch anywhere

Stay connected to friends and family, weather reports, and rescue personnel in case of an emergency with the Somewear Global Hotspot satellite communicator. Sign up for a satellite data subscription (anywhere from $8.33 to $50 per month), download the Somewear mobile app, and connect the screen-less device to your phone using Bluetooth. You can then track your location (using a pin drop every 30 minutes) and share that info with people back home, look up basic weather info, and swap messages with people through the app. If something goes seriously wrong during your travels, push the SOS button to alert a worldwide GEOS emergency response center. The small tear-drop-shaped device measures .8 inches thick and fits in a small pocket for easy portability — or attach it to a backpack using the bungee cord strap. Added bonus: The device taps cell and wireless service if available, rather than using up your satellite data. Although you can’t roll over unused data month to month, you can pause and restart your monthly subscription for free. $279.99. www.somewearlabs.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK