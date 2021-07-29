Brian Howie on being a nervous flyer, eating chicken everywhere, and his love for Bangkok

Favorite vacation destination? I travel so much that home feels like a vacation. Bangkok is probably my favorite — the people, the warmth, the history, the culture, and the fact that it is centrally located to so many amazing cities. As Americans, we traditionally tend to be too Eurocentric in our travel choices, but once you let your senses get stimulated by the major Asian cities, it’s tough to want to visit anywhere else.

Brian Howie has been called “America’s number-one dating enthusiast,” and has a popular dating and relationship podcast and traveling interactive comedy/relationship show to prove it. Howie, 54, author of “How to Find Love in 60 Seconds,” is bringing “The Great Love Debate” to Boston’s City Winery on Aug. 6. Celebrity guests — including at least one contestant from the current season of “The Bachelorette” — will be at the Boston performance, where love, sex, dating, and relationships will all be fair game. “It is funnier than any comedy show and smarter than any TED Talk,” said Howie, the show’s creator and host. “[The audience] will laugh, they will learn, and they might even fall in love.” The show, which debuted in 2014, has been live in nearly 120 cities in 11 countries. Howie, a graduate of College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, said he enjoys coming to Boston and revisiting some of his old stamping grounds. “And if the [Red] Sox are playing when I’m in town, I’m going to the game,” he said. We caught up with Howie, who is from Cross River, N.Y., and lives in Santa Monica, Calif., to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Almost every culture and cuisine in the world features chicken. If you want to understand how they cook, always try their chicken. The adage that everything tastes like chicken . . . it most certainly does not. Some of the spins and spices involved will absolutely blow your mind.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? We had two “Great Love Debate” shows in Auckland canceled due to the pandemic, so as soon as they let us visit there again, I’m in! I traveled through New Zealand for a few hours on my way to Australia — sidebar: Melbourne is the most overlooked and underrated amazing city on earth — that was just enough for me to say, “New Zealand is where I need to spend some extended time.”

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? Sorry, but it’s my phone. You are certainly going to get more out of your travel when you can find out where you’re going and what you’re doing, and to be able to capture that experience for memories and to share with others . . . all of those things begin and end with your phone.

Aisle or window? Aisle. I am a nervous flyer, so I am not going to sleep — and I get antsy, so I occasionally need to get up. And for those who say they like the view, hey, I like to see a city from 6 feet up, not 35,000 feet up, so I will get a far better experience when I land.

Favorite childhood travel memory? I was fortunate to live in Paris as a kid for almost three years, and traveled just about everywhere in Europe. But the one place that stood out was Monaco. No matter what age you are when you first visit there, it always feels like you landed in a fairy tale.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Starbucks. It’s the one allowance I give myself when taking a break from the local food and drink. Sometimes I just need some ice — which is not as readily available, or trustworthy, in many places — and an ice-cold iced tea is quite a treat.

Best travel tip? Travel somewhere you never imagined yourself visiting, and always learn 10 local phrases before you go. Being able to say “hello,” “thank you,” “good morning,” and “may I have some extra towels?” can go a long, long way toward enhancing your experience.

JULIET PENNINGTON