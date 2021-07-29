Café Landwer plans a third Boston location; Littleburg lands in Somerville

Coming soon: Café Landwer opens this fall in the Back Bay (651 Boylston St.), across from the Boston Public Library. It’s the third Boston-area outing for the restaurant-café, which has 80 locations throughout Israel (locally, you can find other Landwer locations in Audubon Circle and in Brighton).

Visit morning until night for shakshuka, schnitzel, shawarma, coffee, Nutella hot chocolate, and cocktails, plus a kids’ menu and board games.

Sobre Mesa Bar & Kitchen is slated to replace Sudbury’s 29 Rustic (29 Hudson Road) this fall, a rebrand from longtime pals Jordan Mackey and Jamie Foy. Mackey comes from 29 Rustic and Nan’s Rustic Kitchen and Market in Stow; Foy opened Old Foundry at One Federal in Vermont. Expect coastal Mexican dishes using local ingredients. An early menu promises empanadas, ceviche, and a seafood boil.