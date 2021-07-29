Café Landwer plans a third Boston location; Littleburg lands in Somerville

Coming soon: Café Landwer opens this fall in the Back Bay (651 Boylston St.), across from the Boston Public Library. It’s the third Boston-area outing for the restaurant-café, which has 80 locations throughout Israel (locally, you can find other Landwer locations in Audubon Circle and in Brighton).
Visit morning until night for shakshuka, schnitzel, shawarma, coffee, Nutella hot chocolate, and cocktails, plus a kids’ menu and board games.
Sobre Mesa Bar & Kitchen is slated to replace Sudbury’s 29 Rustic (29 Hudson Road) this fall, a rebrand from longtime pals Jordan Mackey and Jamie Foy. Mackey comes from 29 Rustic and Nan’s Rustic Kitchen and Market in Stow; Foy opened Old Foundry at One Federal in Vermont. Expect coastal Mexican dishes using local ingredients. An early menu promises empanadas, ceviche, and a seafood boil.
Advertisement
Openings: Shake Shack opens on Monday, Aug. 2, at the Burlington Mall (75 Middlesex Turnpike). On opening day, they’ll donate $1 to Project Bread for every burger sold. Slurp those shakes from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Greek-vegan popup Littleburg is now in Somerville’s Union Square, serving takeout adjacent to Backbar (5 Sanborn Court). Visit Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. for mushroom pitas, saffron fried rice, and zucchini tenders.
Dine Out Boston returns Sunday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 21, with more than 100 participating restaurants. Enjoy prix-fixe lunches beginning at $15 and prix-fixe dinners starting at $28 at spots ranging from Dorchester’s 50 Kitchen to the South End’s Boston Chops to Harvest in Harvard Square. Check out menus and more information at www.dineoutboston.com.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.