Parents: We want to hear from you. What do you need to feel safe and supported come September?

After what felt like a pandemic reprieve, we’re staring down another uncertain school year. COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Nationwide vaccination rates lag at 49 percent, and 11 percent of Americans say they “definitely” or “probably” won’t get vaccinated at all. The CDC is now recommending a return to masks in certain Massachusetts hotspots. I took my kids for tests last week when both of them had cold symptoms, and then I went myself. (We’re fine!) The nurse told me that she’s seeing more pediatric cases — and breakthrough ones in adults. Is the respite over?
Meanwhile, the problems that plagued us last school year haven’t been solved: childcare, work-life balance, on and on. There’s the sense that we were able to ride it out for maybe a year, but more of this chaos? Again? How nervous should we be? Governor Baker, meanwhile, is currently reluctant to re-issue any statewide protocols. What are we supposed to think?
“Simply put, I don’t know how much to worry on any given day. With the Delta variant now very much here, I feel guilt dropping my kids off at the camps we’ve been planning for months because with masks optional, it’s a free-for-all,” says Littleton’s Amanda Light. “Kids are less sick with COVID, but there have been breakthrough cases with kids, and do I want my kids to be that breakthrough case? I’m mentally and emotionally exhausted.”
As parents, we’re spent. We’re broken. We’re on edge. We’ve already been tested, and we’re worried about what’s next. That’s why, this week, I wanted to give readers a voice. Ahead are some very specific questions about what we need to make the school year successful (or at least healthy and bearable). Rant away. I’m eager to hear your thoughts. I’m hopeful that they’ll have an impact. In next week’s column, we’ll share what we heard.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.