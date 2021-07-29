Parents: We want to hear from you. What do you need to feel safe and supported come September?

After what felt like a pandemic reprieve, we’re staring down another uncertain school year. COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Nationwide vaccination rates lag at 49 percent, and 11 percent of Americans say they “definitely” or “probably” won’t get vaccinated at all. The CDC is now recommending a return to masks in certain Massachusetts hotspots. I took my kids for tests last week when both of them had cold symptoms, and then I went myself. (We’re fine!) The nurse told me that she’s seeing more pediatric cases — and breakthrough ones in adults. Is the respite over?

Meanwhile, the problems that plagued us last school year haven’t been solved: childcare, work-life balance, on and on. There’s the sense that we were able to ride it out for maybe a year, but more of this chaos? Again? How nervous should we be? Governor Baker, meanwhile, is currently reluctant to re-issue any statewide protocols. What are we supposed to think?