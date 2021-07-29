Who’s a true New Englander, anyway?

Where are you from? can be a loaded question, but I’ve always been proud to say “Miami.” Still, after living in Massachusetts for the past 10 years, I find myself more frequently answering that I’m from Northampton. At some point, I traded in my strappy sandals for sturdy Dansko clogs and my bodysuits for L.L. Bean fleeces. On the surface, I may have the trappings of a New Englander, but what is a True New Englander, anyway?

The day my parents told me they finally sold the house in Miami — the house where I grew up — I felt intensely homesick. I grabbed my laptop and locked myself in the quiet of the upstairs bathroom, away from the kids. Sitting on the floor, I posted on Facebook what I’d miss about South Florida: biking without hills, smelling ripe mangoes, listening to the Power 96 radio station (and knowing the words to all the booty music), people-watching, and all the beautiful people. I was relieved my parents would be moving away before hurricane season, but I also wished I’d had a chance to say goodbye to my childhood home and to my native city, which seemed a world away.

That’s what Trillium Brewing Company named a double IPA, for “the type of people who are brave enough to take on a long, snowy shoveling session and lighthearted enough to crack a beer in their lawn chair afterwards.” My 89-year-old neighbor, Ted, is another brand of true New Englander: a retired engineer who can craft a wooden birdhouse and sew a quilt. After my daughter was born, he made a turkey potpie and an apple crisp, packed them into a wheelbarrow, and delivered the gifts to our dinner table. In the 1950s, Ted built our house.

My husband, a Vermonter, won’t turn on the heat until mid-November; when it snows, he skis laps around our yard. My mother-in-law harvests her own vegetables and rides a tractor to mow her own fields. Me? I’ve never baked a pie or learned to pitch a tent. I’ll never call a liquor store a “packie.” And with Tom Brady gone, I can’t name a single New England Patriot.

Once, my ideas about New England came mostly from famous writers — Louisa May Alcott, John Irving, Stephen King. I was relieved to learn Derry, Maine, exists only in fiction. But there’s something about small-town life that looms large in the imagination. I love seeing the mayor at my farm share pickup and the farmer at my son’s school with the other parents. I live for all the seasons and traditions that usher them in: scouting swimming holes in the summer, eating cider doughnuts in the fall, warming up by the fire pit in the winter, planting a garden in the spring.

It isn’t all idyllic. My city struggles with high rents, houselessness, and hunger. Still, many of us make our voices heard. At one virtual City Council meeting, residents spoke about issues ranging from the fate of cherry trees on a residential street, to the Policing Review Commission’s call for a department of community care, to support for the unionized employees at the local newspaper where I used to be editor. As a homeowner, I’ve learned it’s good benches, not fences, that make good neighbors. Seeing kids tramping through backyards and brush to play together or simply sit and talk brings me joy.

During trying times, there’s always the question: Are you going to flee or stay? I experienced it in Brooklyn after 9/11 and again nearly 20 years later in Northampton amid COVID-19. Both times I lost my job. Collective trauma has a way of bonding you to a place. As COVID took hold, my block became my world, my backyard became my country. I talked to neighbors from across our shared borders and came to know the daily rhythms of our local wildlife, including the parade of raccoons, red foxes, and opossums that killed our Rhode Island Reds and my hopes of being a backyard chicken farmer.

I don’t know if I’ll ever be a “true” New Englander — or what that even means. I’m not alone. Susan Orlean, originally from the Midwest, once penned a column for this very magazine exploring different New Englandisms, from boiled dinners to Filene’s Basement. I recently bought a used copy of Red Sox and Bluefish: And Other Things That Make New England New England — her 1987 book collecting the columns — hoping for clarity. But as Orlean observed, “One consistent trait of the regional character is a passion for confounding strangers.”

One afternoon, as my neighbor Ted and his son and daughter sat on lawn chairs, I asked him what defines a New Englander. He listened quietly as they spoke about Vermonters and Mainers referring to outsiders, respectively, as “flatlanders” and people “from away.” But Ted hadn’t answered my question. So, some days later, I asked again: What is a true New Englander? Wearing L.L. Bean slippers and eating a waffle in July, he thought for a moment before summing up an ethos: “Don’t throw it away.” When I pressed, he explained that he saves so much — scraps of wood, hardware, a broken shovel, the ’73 Oldsmobile in his garage — because “you never know when you’re gonna need it.”

I wondered aloud, would he consider me a New Englander? “Oh, no — no way,” he said softly, shaking his head. “You wouldn’t be asking these questions if you were — that says it all.”

Maybe I’ll always be “from away,” but I feel a sense of belonging and acceptance here that has intensified recently. Living through the pandemic made me more self-reliant — that New Englander trait I admire. When businesses closed, I got out two sets of clippers, one for the dog and one for myself and the kids, and groomed us all. I no longer call the pediatrician’s office if I find a tick on one of my kids — I tweeze out the bloodsuckers as if they were splinters with legs and a head. I no longer call animal control when I spot a black bear outside — I take down the bird feeders in our yard and text my neighbors if the bear’s lumbering toward theirs.

The other day, I saw a bear on my daily walk. She looked both ways before crossing a busy street, I did the same, and we went our separate ways. Then I turned the volume up in my earbuds, just in time to hear Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers sing, “Dum-de-dum-de-dum-dum-da-dum-day/Oh, New England.”

Brooke Hauser is a writer in Northampton.




