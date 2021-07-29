13-year-old girl charged with stabbing Boston police officer in Mattapan during struggle

A 13-year-old girl was sent for an evaluation at a Boston hospital after she allegedly stabbed a Boston police officer during a struggle as police were trying to determine if she was a missing person, police said Thursday.
The girl was reported missing Wednesday and two officers saw her walking in the 1200 block of Blue Hill Avenue near the Area B-3 station in Mattapan around 5:12 P.M. Wednesday, police said.
“While the officers were speaking to this individual, she turned her back and she began to walk away from the officers,’' Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman, said in a telephone interview Thursday. “They began to follow her when she suddenly pulled out what appeared to be a knife, turned around and raised it toward the officers.”
The officers and the 13-year-old girl began wrestling for control of the weapon, he said. “In the midst of the struggle, the suspect stabbed one officer in the left elbow,” Boyle said.
The officer was taken to an unidentified hospital for treatment.
Boyle said the child was also transported to an undisclosed hospital for evaluation after she was taken into custody.
The girl is facing a charge of juvenile delinquency, to wit, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The name of the girl was not released because she is a juvenile. Citing her age, Boyle said he could not provide any further information about her, including who had reported her missing.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.