Boston firefighter to be honored, 93 years after dying in the line of duty

On Monday a ceremony will be held to acknowledge the sacrifice McLaughlin made for the city, and his photo will be added to the Memorial Hall at the Boston Fire Department’s headquarters.

Boston Fire Lieutenant John M. McLaughlin inhaled too much smoke and dust while fighting a fire in South Boston on Jan. 16, 1928. He never recovered, and died 16 days later.

Boston Fire Firefighter Richard McLaughlin holds a photo of his great grandfather, Lieutenant John McLaughlin of Ladder Company 19 who died on Feb. 1, 1928.

Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey said McLaughlin was the 84th member of the Boston Fire Department to die in the line of duty, and the recognition is long overdue.

“We have a Memorial Hall which honors all our members who died in the line of duty. Somehow his photo was never put up there,” said Dempsey. “His family has been trying to resolve this for some time now.”

Dempsey said that McLaughlin’s photo will be going up “where it belongs.”

“This has been 93 years in the making,” said Dempsey. “We just wanted to acknowledge the extreme sacrifice that he made. He deserves that.”

McLaughlin lived with his wife and children at 5 Quincefield St. in Dorchester. He joined the Boston Fire Department in 1913 and was promoted to lieutenant in 1927. At the time of his death, he was assigned to Ladder 19 in South Boston.

His granddaughter, Paula McLaughlin Grant, said her grandfather suffered significant smoke inhalation while fighting a fire at an old fish factory in South Boston on Jan. 16, 1928. In addition to the smoke, he also inhaled plaster dust, she said.

“He was never able to return to work again,” she said.

McLaughlin died on Feb. 1, 1928.

Although McLaughlin’s firefighting career was cut short, many of his descendants have followed in his footsteps. They include his late son, who retired as a district chief for the Boston Fire Department; three great-grandsons who are currently Boston firefighters; another great-grandson who works for the Needham Fire Department, and a great-grandson-in-law who’s a lieutenant for the Canton Fire Department.

His great-grandson, Richard McLaughlin, has been on the Boston Fire Department for nine years and is a firefighter assigned to Engine 37 on Huntington Avenue. He said he’s looking forward to the ceremony on Monday and seeing his great-grandfather’s face in Memorial Hall.

"We found the picture at my grandparents' house," he said. "It's kind of been a long time coming. It means a lot."

























