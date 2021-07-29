Braintree man arrested in quadruple shooting in Dorchester

A Braintree man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with a quadruple shooting that took place in Dorchester on July 10.

Khary Jones, 37, was arrested at his home in Braintree by special agents assigned to the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in coordination with the Boston police, Braintree police, and US Marshals Service, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.

Jones had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and being an armed career criminal, police said.