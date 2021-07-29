Car backs into popular Middleton ice cream shop, damages building

A woman backed an SUV into Richardson’s Ice Cream in Middleton Thursday evening, damaging the storefront of the popular ice cream shop, a fire official said.

Lieutenant Thomas Leary said the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. The vehicle struck a front counter window of the shop on Route 114.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No employees or customers on the scene were injured, Leary said.