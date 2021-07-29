Car backs into popular Middleton ice cream shop, damages building

A woman backed an SUV into Richardson’s Ice Cream in Middleton Thursday evening, damaging the storefront of the popular ice cream shop, a fire official said.
Lieutenant Thomas Leary said the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. The vehicle struck a front counter window of the shop on Route 114.
The woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No employees or customers on the scene were injured, Leary said.
Although lines of customers typically build outside the ice cream parlor, there were less customers outside than usual tonight due to inclement weather, he said.
Advertisement
The shop closed early to assess structural damage to the front of the building, Leary said.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by Middleton police.
Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.