Central Falls will require face masks in city buildings

On Thursday, city officials cited the “rise in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Delta variant throughout Rhode Island” in announcing that face masks will be required, regardless of whether people have been vaccinated, in public buildings such as City Hall and the Police Department.

Last year , the virus ravaged this impoverished, 1.29-square-mile, majority-Latino city, and the state made it a priority for vaccinations , bringing down the infection rate. But over the past month, the city has had some of the highest rates of new cases in Rhode Island, prompting concern that it could re-emerge as a hot spot.

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The city of Central Falls on Thursday announced that it will require members of the public to wear face masks in city-town buildings beginning Monday.

”We know what it’s like when COVID spreads like wildfire and causes complete destruction in our city. We can’t let that happen again,” Mayor Maria Rivera said in a statement. “Right now, too many of our families remain unvaccinated and are extremely vulnerable to this very dangerous variant of the virus.”

Rivera said she hopes that an increase in masking, testing, and vaccinations will keep the city safe. “We need to take these next few weeks very seriously,” she said.

City employees will be required to wear a face mask while engaging with the public or in common areas within city-owned buildings.

Also, Central Falls announced that, follow new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is encouraging everyone to wear a face mask “in areas of substantial or high transmission,” regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, free COVID-19 tests are available for all Central Falls residents at Jenks Park Pediatrics, at 577 Broad St., or Blackstone Valley Community Health Care, at 9 Chestnut St.

Also, COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics are being held weekly throughout Central Falls, with the next pop-up clinics including:

July 31 (Higginson Avenue) – Colombian Festival pop-up clinic at Francis Corrigan Sports Complex ( register here ).

Aug. 7 (Higginson Avenue) – a food-truck event pop-up clinic at Francis Corrigan Sports Complex ( register here ).

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.