Deer trapped in soccer net is freed by police

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On July 15, a deer got its head stuck in a soccer net at the Ahern Middle School in Foxborough. An alert person noticed the animal in distress as it struggled to free itself and notified police. Officer Ryan McGrath arrived at the scene and helped untangle the deer from the netting. Police later posted a photo of McGrath and the deer on Facebook. “All in a days work ... We routinely respond to a wide variety of medical assistance calls. One this afternoon was a rather unique encounter,” the Facebook post said. “Officer Ryan McGrath responded and, after several minutes, was able to free the deer’s neck from the net. The startled deer was comforted with some water before it eventually rose to its feet and retreated into the woods.”

JUST A TOY

At 11:01 a.m. July 14, police in Wellesley were dispatched to the parking lot of Whole Foods for a report of two older make vehicles next to each other in the parking lot, and an individual appeared to have a rifle sticking out of the window of one of them. Police said officers checked the area and only found two bright neon yellow balls — the kind of ammunition that would be used in a Nerf type gun — but the vehicles were nowhere to be found.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

On the morning of July 22, firefighters in Plymouth made a special delivery when they helped a woman who had gone into labor at a home on Park Road. Fire officials said the 911 call came in at approximately 5 a.m. and Plymouth Fire Engine 7 and Brewster Ambulance A-2 arrived at the home within three minutes. Plymouth Fire Lieutenant John Joyce, Firefighters James Brown and Dan Lovendale, and Brewster Paramedics Emily Abraham and Brent Stephens assisted in the delivery of the baby girl, who was named Luna Willow. She was born weighing 8 pounds 11 ounces to parents Ashley Brown and Able Parker. Mother and daughter were taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth following the delivery, and Fire Chief G. Edward Bradley commended the firefighters and paramedics for their actions afterward. ”Within minutes, our responding firefighters and paramedics were able to render aid and assist the mother in labor,” Bradley said in a statement. “I’m pleased to report that thanks to their knowledge, training, and quick response, these firefighters were able to ensure a safe delivery, and that the mother and baby are both healthy and doing well.”

FALSE ALARM

At 1:06 a.m. July 10, police were notified that a burglar alarm was going off at the VFW Post at 20 Stevens St. in Peabody. According to the log entry, an officer did a walk-through with the manager and discovered the lights from the jukebox were triggering the motion alarm.

WATCH OUT FOR GOLF BALLS

At 2:50 p.m. May 15, a Wellesley police officer spoke to a woman who said her windshield was struck by a golf ball as she was driving on Wellesley Avenue. The officer noted “moderate splintering of glass” on the front windshield. The officer advised the woman that he would document the incident for her.

Another instance of a rogue golf ball was reported in Bridgewater recently. At 7:32 p.m. July 11, Bridgewater police received a call from someone on Prospect Street who said a softball broke a skylight window. “Caller went out to investigate and was almost struck with golf ball,” police tweeted. “Area checked negative.”

