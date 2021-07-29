As Delta spreads, what will Janey do?

For Janey, who is scheduled to offer a COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the political stakes of these decisions could be high in the hotly competitive mayoral race.

Will she require city employees to get vaccinated or routinely tested? Will she consider reviving an indoor mask requirement? Or will she, like Governor Charlie Baker, refrain from issuing new restrictions, at least for now?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 prompts political leaders across the country to take action to stop its spread, all eyes in Boston are on Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

Whatever she does, she’s likely to disappoint some voters: Liberals who favor tighter restrictions in public places. Moderates and conservatives who don’t. Business owners desperate to protect profits after an excruciating pandemic year. City workers who want to feel safe at work; public employees who would see a vaccine mandate as heavy-handed or unnecessary.

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling, a political consultant from Roxbury and a Janey supporter, said voters will “absolutely” take Janey’s handling of the pandemic into account.

“Everybody’s not going to be happy with all of the things she might have to do, but I think that her bottom line is going to be safety,” she said.

Last year, then-mayor Martin J. Walsh received praise for his decision-making at the beginning of the public health emergency, although some industries and residents chafed at restrictions as the months wore on. He nixed South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, sent students home from school, and suspended construction in the city.

But the dynamic is different now. For one, Walsh did not make those decisions in the heat of a mayoral race. Janey’s calls will undoubtedly be picked apart by the four other major candidates in that contest, at least two of whom have already called for her to issue a vaccine mandate for city workers.

Janey already has made a significant announcement, saying earlier this month that the Boston Public Schools’ 50,000 students will be required to wear masks when they return to classrooms in the fall.

Whether Janey would consider a broader indoor mask regulation remains to be seen. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced an update to its mask-wearing guidance, now suggesting that fully vaccinated people wear masks in indoor, public places in areas of the country with “substantial and high” transmission. Suffolk County, which includes Boston, falls into that category. As of July 20, Boston is averaging 46.6 new positive COVID-19 cases each day.

Last week, officials in Cambridge, Provincetown, and Nantucket urged residents and visitors to wear masks in indoor public spaces as new outbreaks have been reported.

Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Boston Public Health Commission, said Wednesday that while Boston has seen an increase in both cases and its positivity rate in recent weeks, the city has not seen dramatic increases in hospitalizations or emergency room visits.

“And we are still far below our thresholds for concern and our goals,” she said in an e-mail, pointing out that more than 60 percent of Bostonians are fully vaccinated.

“We know the vaccine works and is very effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and death,” she said. “We remain focused on getting more residents vaccinated.”

City authorities will continue to use data to drive decision-making, are monitoring core metrics, and will adjust public health guidance as needed, according to McLaughlin.

Pressure for requiring city workers to get vaccinated or routinely tested seems to be building. Officials in New York City and California have recently mandated vaccines for their government workforces; in Massachusetts, many businesses and higher education institutions have, too.

City Council President Pro Tempore Matt O’Malley on Tuesday ordered all city council staff to show proof of vaccination or a weekly COVID-19 test starting Aug. 30. Janey’s administration on Tuesday said such a move for the entire city workforce of 18,000 employees would have to be collectively bargained with the city’s unions.

Evan George, a co-field coordinator for Boston Democratic Socialists of America who is supporting Councilor Michelle Wu in the mayor’s race, said Wednesday of a vaccine mandate for the city’s workforce, “I don’t think it’s a matter of if, I think it’s a matter of when.”

Sam Tyler, former head of the Boston Municipal Research Bureau, said Janey may face some backlash over a vaccine requirement, but he anticipated that “the majority of the registered voters would understand and be supportive.

“That’s just a political calculation she’s going to have to make,” he said.

For Eldin L. Villafañe, a government relations strategist and a former political director for a local union, a vaccination mandate for the city government workforce “seems like a no-brainer,” but he also acknowledged that such a measure could draw a “mixed reaction.

“Ultimately the mayor’s going to make tough choices and a case like this, with such a cataclysmic, global health crisis, the right decision is to think of the greater good, the health of the public employees along with the safety they serve every day,” he said. “What other choice does she have?”

Paul Parara, a local radio host known as Notorious VOG who has criticized Janey for what he feels has been her overstepping the charter limitations placed on an acting mayor, also thought a vaccine mandate is the right thing to do.

Such a measure, he said, is why the city charter accounts for an acting mayor, since a vaccine mandate is not something that can wait until a permanent mayor is elected this fall. He also called for a mask mandate for when people leave their homes.

“Honestly, I don’t believe the fallout from a vaccine mandate for Janey politically would be as bad as a mask mandate, which is also needed in the city of Boston,” he said.

A vaccine mandate for municipal employees could present complications, though. Dave Condon, a Boston-based employment lawyer, thought the court would uphold the right for a public employer to issue a vaccine mandate, but added that the city would be well advised to include health and religious exemptions.

Unions in collective bargaining, he said, would likely push for time off for any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

“I don’t think it’s going to be very easy to implement,” he said of a vaccine mandate; “I think it’ll take time to do it.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.