Expect more rain before a nice start to the weekend

As the front gets closer, showers and even some thunderstorms might arrive. There might be a few light showers after 2 p.m., but I think the steadiest and heaviest will not be until nighttime hours. Assuming we get measurable precipitation 1 a.m. and measurable precipitation after that, it will add two more official days of rainfall to July and mean we will conclude the month with 19 days of rain — the most ever in July. (By the way, if you’re wondering why the day “ends” at 1 a.m., it’s because the National Weather Service stays on Standard Time throughout the year.)

Splashes of sunshine early Thursday will quickly be replaced by clouds and eventual showers. It was dry and comfortable overnight, but humidity levels will go up ahead of a cold front today. It won’t be very warm with nearly all areas just under 80 degrees. There will be a breeze from the southwest freshening up as the afternoon progresses as well.

Rain showers will arrive Thursday afternoon and evening and continue into early Friday. Weatherbell

Cape Cod should see the heaviest rainfall overnight and the best chance for any significant thunderstorms. The good news is that that area of the state is the driest, so the rainfall is actually welcome down there.

Although it's not very high, there is a risk of thunderstorms overnight Thursday mostly south of Boston. NOAA

Any lingering showers and storms will depart Friday morning. I’m kind of excited about the weather for the rest of Friday, with returning sunshine and dry and comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Saturday will be a stunning day, and although it won’t be as hot as some of you would like for the beach, it will be so sunny and beautiful that even heat lovers will have to see it as a winner.

Early afternoon temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 70s with dry air and lots of sunshine. Weatherbell

Sunday is a bit of a forecast challenge as another frontal system approaches. I’m confident the day will at least start dry and sunny. However, how quickly the system pushes east will determine whether or not we stay dry through the afternoon or end up with a few showers. If you have plans that require you to be outdoors Sunday, try to accomplish them in the morning with rain possibly arriving in the afternoon. There could be a few hours of steady rain Sunday night before things clear out on Monday too.

Showers over northern New England on Sunday will move east and south late in the day. Tropical Tidbits

Our active summer pattern will not slow down early next week. The longer-range models show a coastal storm that we will need to watch for — more rain and perhaps even some wind. Obviously, since this is a five-day forecast, much can change, but the fact that the models are even hinting at a summer nor’easter is unusual.

An ocean storm could impact the area early next week if it came close enough. Tropical Tidbits

There are growing signs that once that system passes by, either with or without an impact, a warming trend will ensue. I think we’re looking at some more heat and humidity building back into the region.