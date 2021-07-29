Gloucester shines light on the wives of fishermen

On Thursday, Aug 5, the 20-year anniversary of the dedication of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Memorial , the bronze statue on Stacy Boulevard will be illuminated with a vibrant light art display accompanied by an immersive soundscape featuring stories told by contemporary fishermen’s wives. An opening celebration will be held at 7:30 p.m., followed by the light and sound installation from 8:30 to 10 p.m.

Now the contributions of those women are being freshly celebrated by a public arts project, “ Centuries In The Making: Gloucester’s Wives and Fishermen Shine On ,” created by the local nonprofit, LuminArtz.

For centuries, Gloucester women have played a vital role in the city’s fishing story, tending to the homefront when their husbands were at sea, and more recently advocating for the industry and serving families in need.

That same night, and on subsequent evenings through Aug. 12, LuminArtz is presenting a separate light display of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Quilt on the exterior of the Cape Ann Museum, with the same audio. Both the quilt — made in 1998 — and the memorial were created with funds raised by the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, to whom the project pays special tribute..

“We wanted to recognize these women from our fishing community who have worked so diligently over the past years and centuries,” said Lyn Burke,founding director of LumnArtz, which helps area artists present light and technology-based art in the public realm.

She said the project is timely given “the struggles many women have faced during the pandemic to carry on. The Gloucester women have historically had to persevere in trying circumstances.”

“As a museum, we are very connected to this community and have a real commitment to help tell the story of this region and the role it has played both in American arts and in American industry,” said Oliver Barker, director of the Cape Ann Museum, of what inspired the museum to help with the original quilt project and now participate in the illumination project.

LuminArtz’s previous work has included coproducing Illuminus, a contemporary art festival that was presented annually for five years in Boston.

Burke, a Gloucester resident, said after working on projects in other communities, “I wanted to do something really meaningful in my backyard.”

“The memorial was something I loved seeing,” she said. “I’ve known a number of women from Gloucester who were wives or daughters of fishermen. I thought this could be a compelling piece to honor these women who were so strong and vigilant and such good community advocates.”

The Fishermen’s Wives Association coincidentally had been looking for a way to mark the 20th anniversary of the memorial dedication, so when Burke contacted its president, Angela Sanfilippo, the group decided the LumnArtz project would serve the purpose.

“We were very excited,” said Sanfilippo, noting that the group also will use the event to honor three association leaders who died last year — Grace Favazza, Rosalie Loiacono, and Josephine Taormina — and two others who died previously — Gerri Lovasco and Lena Novello.

“These women were really the core of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives,” said Sanfilippo, whose group also plans to honor Attorney General Maura Healey for her work to combat the opioid epidemic and other efforts.

Founded in 1969, the association has fought numerous regulatory battles over the years, including supporting the successful effort to have the US establish and maintain jurisdiction over fishing grounds within 200 miles of its coast. Working with another group, Burlington-based Fishing Partnership, the association today also connects fishing families to health insurance and other services.

The association commissioned local artist Morgan Faulds Pike to sculpt the Fishermen’s Wives statue. The 12-foot-high statue depicts a woman with her two children gazing out at sea.

“When I look at the statue, I think of my grandmother, my mother, and all the women that have been in my life, most of whom have been fishermen’s wives,” said Sanfilippo, herself the wife of a retired fishing boat captain..

“They were playing a full role,” she said of fishermen’s wives over the centuries. “They had to not only take care of their own kids and their own mothers and fathers but assist with the other fishing families. They wanted to keep their community going.”

She said the statue also represents modern women in the industry “and our willingness to protect not just the industry but the ocean.”

The quilt stitched by association members, working with nationally known quilt maker Clara Wainwright, includes a central panel and 18 squares depicting episodes in the life of the city’s fishing industry and the Fishermen’s Wives Association.

For “Centuries in the Making,” Burke recruited video and light artist Pamela Hersch, and sound artist and composer Maria Finkelmeier, both of whom she had worked with previously.

The colorful abstract light display will illuminate not just the statute but the surrounding decorative stones purchased by families to engrave messages to loved ones when the memorial was built.

“The stones will be lit so people can walk through and read some of the memories,” Burke said.

For more information on “Centuries in the Making,” go to luminartz.org.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.