Great white shark sighted off Nauset Beach in Orleans, town reports

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated July 29, 2021, 24 minutes ago
The shark warning flag was flying in June 2020 at Nauset Beach in Orleans.
The shark warning flag was flying in June 2020 at Nauset Beach in Orleans.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A great white shark was spotted Thursday morning off the coast of Nauset Beach in Orleans, according to the town and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“The Town of Orleans would like to report a confirmed sighting of a white shark by the A.W.S.C. research team,” said an alert posted on the Sharktivity app maintained by the Chatham-based nonprofit. “The sighting was on the north side of the Nauset Public Beach.”

The alert was posted around 8:48 a.m. Thursday.

Alerts for a dozen shark sightings have been posted on the Sharktivity app in the past 2 days.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.




John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

