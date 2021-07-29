At least 20 homes in Saugus evacuated after gas leak

Residents of 20 homes were evacuated in Saugus Thursday afternoon as crews work to contain a “high-pressure” gas leak, officials said.
Construction crews were working near Walden Pond Avenue and Bow Street when they “dug into” a National Grid gas line, said Christine Milligan, a spokesperson for National Grid.
Saugus firefighters evacuated homes in the area shortly after the line was struck.
Gas is still leaking from the line and National Grid and Saugus fire are on the scene, according to Milligan.
No injuries were reported, Saugus fire Lt. Damian Drella said in a Tweet.
In a video taken at the scene, gas can be heard hissing from the ruptured pipe.
No other information was immediately.
Saugus MA, Gas Leak Walden Pond & Bow St, National Grid working fast to stop leak. The hissing sound in the video is the gas escaping the rupture. pic.twitter.com/fBwJYtpoze— DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD) July 29, 2021
