At least 20 homes in Saugus evacuated after gas leak

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated July 29, 2021, 35 minutes ago

Residents of 20 homes were evacuated in Saugus Thursday afternoon as crews work to contain a “high-pressure” gas leak, officials said.

Construction crews were working near Walden Pond Avenue and Bow Street when they “dug into” a National Grid gas line, said Christine Milligan, a spokesperson for National Grid.

Saugus firefighters evacuated homes in the area shortly after the line was struck.

Gas is still leaking from the line and National Grid and Saugus fire are on the scene, according to Milligan.

No injuries were reported, Saugus fire Lt. Damian Drella said in a Tweet.

In a video taken at the scene, gas can be heard hissing from the ruptured pipe.

No other information was immediately.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

