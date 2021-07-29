Man allegedly attacks lifeguards at Worcester pool with knife, bat

Police spoke with witnesses and determined that a group of youths had been asked to leave the area because they were “not listening” to the lifeguards.

In a statement, Worcester police said officers were called around 5:35 p.m. to the Lincoln Village pool house located at 134 Country Club Blvd. for a disturbance.

A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attacking two lifeguards at a Worcester pool with a knife and a bat, after the guards had asked a group of kids including the man’s child to leave, police said. It was the second eruption of violence targeting lifeguards at a Worcester swimming area this month.

The suspect, later identified as Carlos Betancourt, 42, of Worcester, allegedly didn’t take kindly to the exchange.

Betancourt, the statement said, “walked into the pool house where the lifeguards were gathered and began verbally arguing with them” before he allegedly “took out a knife, and swung it at a seventeen-year-old male lifeguard.”

The lifeguard jumped back and wasn’t struck by the knife, according to the statement. But Betancourt kept up the alleged attack.

“Mr. Betancourt went back to a vehicle in the parking lot, grabbed a baseball bat, and returned to the pool house,” the statement said. “He swung the bat at a fifteen-year-old female lifeguard, but missed. Next, he used the bat to smash the front glass door of the pool house and fled the scene.”

Betancourt was located after a brief search, police said, and was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife; assault with a dangerous weapon, a bat; and vandalism.

Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available. It wasn’t clear if Betancourt had hired a lawyer.

The alleged attack on the juvenile guards followed an earlier case on July 4, when a 17-year-old lifeguard was brutally stabbed and beaten by a group of men while on duty at a small public pond near downtown Worcester.

The lifeguard was on duty at the Bell Hill Park pond when he warned a small group of men that had been drinking and smoking that they would need to stop or would be forced to leave the park. As the group left, one of the men verbally berated and threatened the 17-year-old, police have said.

That man later returned, accompanied by a small group who attacked the lifeguard, beating him repeatedly with a stick and stabbing him, police said.

The guard suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

