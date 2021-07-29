‘Music is a worldwide language that we all speak’

That led to the Hamilton group’s partnership with another local nonprofit, Medford-based Teach to Learn , which has been arranging virtual classroom visits by musicians from around the globe since its launch in 2017. Through the month of August, the two groups are offering a Global Music Workshop with performers demonstrating the music of India, the Dominican Republic, Russia, and Colombia. The series is free of charge to students from K-12.

There have been no musical instrument playgrounds since the pandemic began. So Tom Jones, The Musary’s executive director, began looking for ways to spread the gospel of music education online.

At schools, libraries, and museums, the folks behind The Musary present an assortment of musical instruments for young people to see and hear for themselves. These “playgrounds” — as the organization calls them — are designed to get kids’ hands on a pair of drumsticks, or a violin, or even a bagpipe, and maybe discover a new passion.

“With the pandemic, everything being on Zoom, the world is getting smaller,” says Jones, who founded The Musary more than a decade ago in memory of his brother-in-law, John Ryan Pike, a native of Hamilton who was a member of the band Ra Ra Riot. “This is the perfect opportunity.”

Pike, a drummer, was self-taught on several instruments, and he loved the library, Jones says. After his sudden death at age 23, his family chose to honor him by creating a musical instrument lending library.

Today, The Musary has about 1,500 donated instruments available, about 1,200 of which are currently circulating. The organization has borrowers across 12 states and has sent drum kits to Tanzania to help establish a music studio at a community center in the city of Moshi.

It’s a far cry from the early days, Jones says, when “I was begging people on social media to borrow something.” Now, he says, “we’re moving out of the basement and going global.”

Teach to Learn cofounders Bob Jordon and Derek Beckvold are friends from the New England Conservatory class of 2009. Jordon has served on the faculty at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music. The roommates — they live in Medford — have both conducted Fulbright research overseas, Beckvold in India and Jordon in Sri Lanka.

“We’ve spent a lot of time traveling and teaching performance,” says Jordon, who plays drums and piano; Beckvold plays saxophone and tabla, the hand drums of India. “We’ve met a lot of musicians, and we wanted to continue to support them.”

This partnership with The Musary comes naturally, he says.

“We can’t say enough about Tom and the good stuff he’s doing.”

The Musary’s Tanzania connection came about through a group of women who founded the Asali Project, a Salem-based nonprofit that works with Simba’s Footprints, the community center in Moshi. All six women are graduates of Hamilton-Wenham High School. Some of their older siblings were classmates of Pike’s, says Margot Hinchey, Asali’s chairwoman.

The children at the community center “went from having never touched an instrument to performing at community events,” says Hinchey, who lives in Tanzania. “None of it would be possible if we didn’t have these instruments.”

During the lost year of 2020, The Musary continued to lend instruments.

“It was all strings or percussion,” Jones says. “Nobody wanted to play a wind instrument.”

The Global Music Workshop gives The Musary a golden opportunity to continue to expand its reach. The founders of Teach to Learn already were experimenting with video-conferencing when the rest of the world went virtual out of necessity.

“It was kind of inevitable,” says Jordon, “with technology integrating more and more into education.”

So The Musary — whose mission is rooted in the physical world, providing in-person access to real instruments — is learning to adapt.

“Music,” Jones says, “is a worldwide language that we all speak.”

The Musary’s Global Music Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Aug. 3-26. Free for K-12 students. Register at www.themusary.org/globalmusicworkshop.

