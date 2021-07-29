New mask mandates? Boston restaurants taking their cues from the state

Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said he has not heard of any restaurants in the state implementing new mask policies in light of the new guidance.

On Tuesday, the CDC walked back earlier guidance on masks, now suggesting that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 wear them in areas of the country with “substantial” or “high” transmission. In Massachusetts, that currently applies to five counties: Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket, and Suffolk.

Some Boston restaurants say they’re not immediately planning to implement any additional COVID-19 measures following revised mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indicating they’ll wait to see if state or city officials announce stricter policies.

Advertisement

However, individual restaurants can issue mask mandates if they choose to, he said.

Indoor dining has been particularly fraught throughout the pandemic. The restaurant industry has been subject to strict measures, operating under curfews, restrictions on capacity, social distancing, and mask wearing for months as the virus raged and vaccines were not yet available. Many opted to prioritize seating customers outside if they had patio space or build outdoor seating areas after research showed COVID-19 transmission to be less likely outdoors.

While Massachusetts lifted most restrictions on restaurants at the end of May, many are still catching up and adjusting to having guests dine in person.

On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker said he is reviewing the CDC’s new guidance and would have more to say “shortly” on whether stricter measures are forthcoming. Baker rescinded the vast majority of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions in May after the CDC said fully vaccinated individuals could shed their masks indoors.

Several restaurants in Boston said they had no immediate plans to implement a mask mandate, but said they are waiting to see if state or city officials opt to tighten restrictions.

Advertisement

Doug Bacon, who owns eight restaurants in Boston including The Kenmore in Kenmore Square, The Corner Tavern in the Back Bay, and White Horse Tavern in Allston, said they’re going to continue operating with the current policies they have in place. Right now, Bacon said patrons at the restaurants are not required to wear masks to enter and staff who are vaccinated are not required to wear masks.

Bacon noted Massachusetts is faring better in its COVID-19 response in several key metrics than many other states in the country.

Jared Hall, general manager at Serafina in the Back Bay, said he and the assistant general manager were “reevaluating” the restaurant’s policies in light of the CDC’s revised guidelines. Currently, masks are optional for employees and customers, Hall said.

“I think that one problem from the CDC has been sometimes it’s not as clear-cut messages as it’s intended to be,” Hall said. “I feel like it’ll be more clear cut if I hear it from the state rather then the CDC.”

Hall said he felt it would be “a little early” to make a decision on updated masking policies, and said he would take cues from Baker, other restaurants, and the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.

“In some places, it’s easier — in hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores it’s more clear cut — but restaurants have different components working to them, so it’s one of those things that you need to keep an eye on.”

Tony Barros, co-owner of Restaurante Cesaria, a Cape Verdean restaurant in Dorchester, said he and his businesses partner briefly spoke about adding a mask measure on Wednesday morning, but decided against it. Barros said he would wait for further guidance from the city or state.

Advertisement

“Every day is different, with different guidelines,” Barros said. “I think we’re just going to wait to see what comes from the top and then go from there.”

The front of the restaurant has a sign with a mask symbol, Barros said. If customers want to wear masks they can, and if staff are vaccinated the decision is up to them, he added.

Mackenzie Dame, general manager at Lulu’s Allston, said the restaurant does not have any plans to bring back masking policies.

“Obviously if things do continue to escalate then we probably will make the call to potentially bring back our masks,” Dame said.

She added that the restaurant is trying to utilize its outdoor patio space as much as possible. All of the restaurant’s servers are fully vaccinated, Dame said, but they carry masks with them during their shifts in case a guest is more comfortable with them wearing a mask. The restaurant is not yet back to full capacity, Dame added.

An employee who did not want to provide their name at Broadway Hospitality Group, which operates Tavern in the Square restaurants, the Broadway in South Boston, and the Playwright in South Boston, said the group does not have any plans to make any changes to its mask policies, but will comply if Baker implements new measures.

Advertisement

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.