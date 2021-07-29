No. 55 still brings back memories for Bridgewater State’s Mark Goldman

“With so much emphasis on the passing game now compared to when I played, I’m somewhat surprised my sack records haven’t been broken,” said Goldman, a team captain whose quick first step and exceptional speed made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.

Thirty years after playing his final football game for small college power Bridgewater State, Mark Goldman still holds the program’s single-season and career records for quarterback sacks.

“Well, I had to be fast because I wasn’t that heavy,” said Goldman, who was 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds as a collegian and was later inducted to Bridgewater State’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

“That was a nice honor and a good feeling, but I’m not big on being the center of attention,” said Goldman, who has kept his number 55 game shirt and his laundry pin — which he uses as a key chain — as college mementos.

A football standout at Norwell High who played for its 1987 Division 4 Super Bowl champions, Goldman was a big reason that Bridgewater State posted a 30-9 record, including a 9-1 mark in 1989, during his four seasons as a starting defensive end.

A big-game performer for former head coach Pete Mazzaferro, Goldman contributed a tackle for a 2-point safety and a takedown of the placekick holder on the final play of an 8-7 win in Bridgewater’s 1989 opener against defending New England Football Conference champ Plymouth State.

Mark Goldman now lives in Middleborough. Handout

When the Bears clinched the league title and an undefeated regular season that year with a 14-10 victory against the University of Lowell, Goldman had 8 tackles and 2½ sacks.

“It’s a cliché but when everybody is doing his job and trusts one another, it goes a long way towards winning,” said Goldman, whose single-season record of 18 sacks was set in 1989. He totaled 42½ in his career.

He credits his position coach, Joe Verria, now Bridgewater’s head coach, with “helping me develop as a player and as a person.”

Verria considers Goldman “one of the best players I ever coached — very fast, very smart, and very coachable. Opposing linemen had a hard time getting their hands on him. And he never let success go to his head.”

A conference and New England All-Star, Goldman, 50, resides in Middleborough and is a diagnostic cardiac sonographer with Easton Cardiology, part of the Stewart Medical Group. His wife, Amy, is an executive with the Rhode Island Blood Center.

The couple has three children, August, Easton, and Ayla, a rising sophomore at Middleborough High who excels in varsity volleyball and wrestling. .

“As in football, I pay attention to detail at work,” said Goldman. ``I’ve met a lot of good people and want to help them, and I’ve developed long-term friendships with my patients.”

