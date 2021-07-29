Report urges more transparency for Boston police internal affairs after Patrick Rose case

The report from the new Office of Police Accountability and Transparency , released Thursday, examined policies and procedures of Boston police’s internal affairs division in the fallout from Patrick M. Rose Sr., the retired patrolman and union chief. A Globe investigation published in April found that police allowed Rose to remain on the force for two decades after an internal investigation concluded that he likely sexually abused a child.

Boston police would be required to notify an oversight agency at City Hall whenever one of its officers is accused of a crime, under new recommendations intended to bring more transparency to the police department’s often-opaque internal affairs process.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey ordered the review in April after vowing to “change the way that BPD internal affairs works, to make sure that this never happens again.” The report did not provide any significant new insight into why Rose was allowed to remain on the force after the 1995 abuse allegations, but it noted that police officials never recommended that Rose be fired despite the determination he likely broke the law.

Instead, Rose’s internal affairs file included the notation “try to settle prior to hearing.” There was no indication he faced any discipline other than remaining on desk duty for an undetermined amount of time before eventually returning to patrol.

Thursday’s report recommended adding more oversight to the internal affairs process. To do that, Janey has proposed requiring police to notify City Hall’s new police accountability office any time an officer is charged criminally.

The report represented the first work of Stephanie Everett, the inaugural executive director of the city’s new Office of Police Accountability and Transparency. The office was created amid calls for racial justice after George Floyd’s murder last year by a Minneapolis police officer.

According to Everett’s report, there were no clear policies in place in 1995 to ensure a “thorough and independent response” from the department’s internal affairs. Boston police failed to take sufficient steps to discipline or terminate Rose based on internal affairs’s sustained finding of misconduct, that report said. And there was no independent oversight of internal affairs to identify those missteps.

In her report, Everett recommended that a discipline matrix be adopted for recommendations that stem from internal affairs probes. Such a matrix, according to Everett, should mirror recommendations made by a city police reform task force last year that required a police commissioner to justify a discipline decision in writing when such a decision departs from the recommendation of a Civilian Review Board.

“The purpose of this is to ensure that discipline is consistent, transparent, and appropriate,” read Everett’s report.

Another of Everett’s recommendations called for the department’s Bureau of Professional Standardsto seek witness interviews within 48 hours of receiving information that an officer has been charged with sexual assault or domestic violence. In the Rose case, that took five months to happen in 1995, city officials have said.

In Rose’s case, the department filed a 1995 filed a criminal complaint against him for sexual assault on a 12-year-old. After the complaint was dropped, police proceeded with an internal investigation that concluded that he likely committed a crime. State child welfare investigators also believed there was evidence that Rose had abused a child.

Despite those findings, Rose remained on patrol for another 21 years, had contact with vulnerable children, and rose to power in the union that represents patrol officers.

Rose retired in 2018 and was arrested in August. He remains in jail awaiting trial on 33 counts of abusing six children over the span of decades. He has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence, according to his attorney, William J. Keefe.

Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globeandrewryan. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.