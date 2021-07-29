fb-pixel Skip to main content
RI NEWS

Rhode Island medical marijuana lottery delayed

The lottery will not be scheduled until the appeal by a rejected applicant has run its course. The state doesn’t know how long that could take

By The Associated PressUpdated July 29, 2021, 51 minutes ago
In this Thursday June 17, 2021 file photo shows Jake Crisco, general manager of the Green Leaf Medical Cannibis facility, holds a mature bud of marijuana at the company's plant in Richmond, Va.
Steve Helber/Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — State regulators say the lottery to award licenses to operate six new medical marijuana facilities has been delayed due to an ongoing appeal of a rejected lottery applicant.

The administrative appeal first delayed the lottery in the spring and now it will not happen the first week of August either, the Providence Journal reported.

Matthew Santacroce, chief of the Office of Cannabis Regulation within the Department of Business Regulation, said Tuesday that the lottery will not be scheduled until the appeal has run its course and it remains unclear how long that could take.

The new facilities will be dispersed around the state in six regions, joining the dispensaries in Providence, Portsmouth and Warwick.

The push for more facilities comes as lawmakers consider legalizing recreational use. The state Senate passed a bill to do so last session, however, it was punted by the House.

