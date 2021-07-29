Two paddleboarders rescued off the coast of Scituate during storm

“With heavy winds, torrential rains, and rough seas that second search was initiated,” Murphy said in an email. “Our Scituate Public Safety Dispatch Center was able to track the cell phone location and transmitted the approximate location of the paddleboarder to the search boats. Soon after we were able to rescue the first paddleboarder.”

Scituate Fire Chief John Murphy said just as strong thunderstorms were passing through town a 911 call came in at 7:52 p.m. for a diver who went missing at Minot Light. As the Coast Guard, Scituate police, firefighters, and harbormaster were approaching the area the dive boat found the missing diver and got him back on board safely. A second 911 call then came in reporting that two paddleboarders were missing in that same general area, he said.

Two paddleboarders were rescued off the coast of Scituate Tuesday night, authorities said.

The first paddleboarder told the rescue team that she saw her friend’s paddleboard go by with no one on it. She also said her friend did not have a life jacket, according to Murphy.

“We continued our search and after about 20 minutes our firefighters on land heard people yelling,” Murphy said. “When the group was located they were pointing to an area the victim was heard yelling for help. The rescue vessels continued to navigate around this very rocky area with ongoing adverse weather conditions. The Scituate Police Marine Unit eventually located the second missing paddleboarder who was clinging on to a lobster pot buoy for well over an hour.”

Both paddleboarders were treated for hypothermia by Scituate fire paramedics, and one of them was taken to South Shore hospital for further treatment, he said.

Murphy said every paddleboard should be labeled with its owner’s contact information.

“These craft often get set out to sea during strong winds or high tides with no one aboard, and we have to assume the worst until we can verify that no one is missing or in danger,” he said.

Murphy also noted that paddleboarders should wear a lifejacket at all times and be aware of any potential adverse weather conditions.

“It may save your life,” he said.





