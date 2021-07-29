WaterFire announces fall 2021 schedule

This year’s lineup will feature four full lightings and five partial lightings, beginning Sept. 4. The inaugural event will have a commemoration of “pandemic heroes” and essential workers. Organizers will also hold lightings to celebrate WaterFire’s 25th anniversary, said Peter Mello, WaterFire’s managing director.

PROVIDENCE — After receiving financial backing from the state and city council, WaterFire announced it would be back this fall with a limited events schedule.

The public arts installation that draws thousands of travelers into the city of Providence with its bonfires and music, said it was at risk of going under after the City Council Finance Committee refused to providence it with $300,000 in federal funds in June.

Advertisement

“The bottom line is we are in a pretty fragile state... Without it, I don’t know how we will continue,” founder Barnaby Evans told the Globe at the time.

Governor Dan McKee’s administration stepped in, and committed $300,000 to the arts event. The city then amended its decision and matched the state’s contribution.

“Just like we needed music in Newport this summer, we needed WaterFire in Providence this year,” said McKee Wednesday.

2021 WaterFire Lightings:

Saturday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day Weekend): Thanking COVID-19 Heroes including Essential Workers (Full lighting)

Thursday, Sept. 9: Supported by Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC Celebrating their 15th anniversary (Partial lighting)

Saturday, Sept. 18: Celebrating Educational Excellence in RI with RI Department of Education (Partial lighting)

Friday, Sept. 24: Supported by University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement (Partial lighting)

Saturday, Oct. 2: Then. Now. Next: 50 Years of Women at Providence College”Supported by Providence College (Full lighting)

Saturday, Oct. 16: Supported by BIPOC Arts, Technology and Business and Brown University (Full lighting)

Wednesday, Oct. 27: WaterFire’s 25th Birthday Celebration! Supported by the RI Manufacturers Association (Partial lighting)

Saturday, Nov. 6: 9th Annual WaterFire Salute to Veterans (Full lighting)

Advertisement

Saturday, Dec. 4: WaterFire Celebrates the Holidays (Partial lighting)

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.