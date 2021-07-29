Biden calls on congress to extend federal eviction freeze one month

The request caught Democratic leadership by surprise. An attempt to pass an extension by a voice vote this week is expected to fail in the Senate, according to several people close to the situation.

The decision to ask Congress for help comes as the White House continues to struggle with a $47 billion rental relief program that has been plagued by delays, confusion and red tape. Just 600,000 tenants have been helped by the program, passed as part of two coronavirus relief packages in 2020 and 2021.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden asked Congress on Thursday to approve a one-month extension of a federal moratorium on residential evictions, a long-shot request made just two days before the current freeze expires.

The expiration of the moratorium will almost certainly lead to an increase in evictions across the country, with estimates ranging from 300,000 to more than 1 million families in the first month after the freeze ends.

About 6.5 million tenants have fallen behind in rent payments since the start of the pandemic, according the Census Bureau. The White House had hoped the infusion of cash for rental assistance included in the two relief packages would prevent nearly any eviction stemming from unpaid rent accrued during the pandemic.

But the Treasury Department had spent only about $3 billion as of July 1, as states and cities have struggled to create systems to allocate the assistance on the fly.

“We are missing an enormous opportunity,” said Mary K. Cunningham, who studies housing policy for the Urban Institute, a nonpartisan Washington-based policy group. “We have $47 billion — $47 billion — in housing assistance. It is stunning to me that with these unprecedented resources we are going to have even one added eviction for the poor.”

White House officials, under pressure from tenants’ rights groups, agreed to a one-month extension of the ban, which was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just before its previous expiration date of June 30.

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the freeze by landlords, saying it would allow the moratorium to continue until July 31, as planned, to give the Treasury Department and the states time to disburse cash to renters and their landlords.

But there was a big catch: Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion that any future extension of the moratorium would require congressional action.

On Thursday, Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, citing the steep rise in coronavirus infections across the country, pressed Congress to extend the freeze for another month to avoid a health and eviction crisis.

“Given the recent spread of the delta variant, including among those Americans both most likely to face evictions and lacking vaccinations, President Biden would have strongly supported a decision by the CDC to further extend this eviction moratorium,” she said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has made clear that this option is no longer available.”

Biden “calls on Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay,” she added.

Still, the last-minute timing of the request virtually ensures such an effort will not succeed, Democratic congressional aides said. And some Democrats, including Rep. Maxine Waters of California, had pushed the White House to extend the moratorium without Congress.

Late Thursday, the House Rules Committee took up a measure to extend the moratorium until the end of the year, but the only way to ram it through the Senate is to use a procedure known as unanimous consent, which can be blocked by a single dissenting vote.

“There’s no way I’m going to support this. It was a bad idea in the first place,” said Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa. “Owners have the right to action. They need to have recourse for the nonpayment of rent.”

Asked if an extension could pass, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who supports a long-term freeze, threw up his arms in frustration as he headed to a vote at the Capitol on Thursday and said, “Who knows!”

The federal moratorium was imposed last fall by the Trump administration, citing the danger posed to public health by evicted tenants spreading the virus as they sought shelter. Many states, including California and New York, have extended their own freezes through the fall, which could blunt the impact when the federal moratorium lapses.

Diane Yentel, the president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a nonpartisan tenants’ rights group, is pressing the White House to consider new steps, including imposing a freeze on evictions of tenants from federally backed apartments.

“We need more time to get the money out the door,” she said. “And the delta variant has changed everything. The health crisis is not over.”

The Biden administration’s effort to head off a crisis gained modest momentum in June, with 290,000 tenants receiving $1.5 billion in pandemic relief, according to Treasury Department statistics released last week. To date, about 600,000 tenants have been helped under the program.

But the flow of cash provided under the pandemic relief packages remains sluggish and hampered by confusion at the state level. The biggest problem, officials involved in the program said, is that some states had no infrastructure to distribute the money, and have been slow to develop collaborations with legal aid groups, housing court administrators and landlord associations who have more expertise.

Some states, especially Illinois and Texas, have picked up the pace, but many states and cities have still failed to allocate any funding.

In recent days, White House officials have been working the phones to pressure officials in New York, and other states, to move faster. In the past week, Wally Adeyemo, the deputy Treasury secretary overseeing the program, sent letters to officials in several localities, including New York, warning that their share of the cash could be taken back if it was not spent by mid-September, according to two senior administration officials.

“There can be no excuse for any state or locality not to promptly deploy the resources that Congress appropriated to meet this critical need of so many Americans,” Psaki said.

This week, the country’s biggest trade group for residential landlords sued the federal government over the national moratorium, claiming that it had cost owners around $27 billion that was not covered by existing aid programs.

The suit by the group, the National Apartment Association, cited industry estimates showing that 10 million delinquent tenants owed $57 billion in back rent by the end of 2020, and that $17 billion more had gone unpaid since then.

“Any extension of the eviction moratorium equates to an unfunded government mandate that forces housing providers to deliver a costly service without compensation and saddles renters with insurmountable debt,” said Bob Pinnegar, the association’s president, who downplayed fears that the expiration of the moratorium would prompt an eviction crisis.

“Housing providers do not want people to lose their homes,” he added. “Such notions are contrary to the industry’s survival and simply untrue.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.