Biden urges cities to pay people $100 to get vaccinated

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration is calling on states and local governments to provide $100 to people who get vaccinated using the $350 billion of aid that his administration has provided them.

The Treasury Department released a statement on Thursday saying that the president was calling on states, municipalities and territorial governments to provide the vaccine incentive using funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The administration wants municipalities to give $100 to newly vaccinated people to encourage more citizens to get the jab.

“For these governments and the communities they represent, no task is more urgent than turning the tide on the pandemic, and there is no better tool than vaccination,” according to the department’s statement. “This is why Treasury is encouraging state, territorial, and local governments to use the funds to enhance their vaccination efforts, including by providing individual vaccine incentives.”