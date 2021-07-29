Jill Biden treated for puncture on foot after Hawaii visit

WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden underwent a medical procedure Thursday to flush out debris from a puncture wound on her left foot, her spokesperson said.

Michael LaRosa said Jill Biden's foot was punctured while she walking on a beach in Hawaii last weekend, but it was “unclear what object caused the puncture.”

After the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, LaRosa said, “The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely.”