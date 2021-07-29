Lollapalooza begins in Chicago, drawing huge crowds, raising worries on virus spread

The massive Lollapalooza music festival kicked off Thursday in Chicago, drawing tens of thousands of revelers to the city’s downtown and renewing worries about the coronavirus spreading in the tightly packed crowds.

The four-day festival is expected to be one of the largest gatherings in the United States since the pandemic began. About 100,000 people are set to attend each day of the event, which is being held at Chicago's Grant Park and will feature 170 bands on eight stages.

Organizers say those attending will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test if unvaccinated. The unvaccinated must also wear a face mask throughout the site.