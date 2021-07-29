Maine church seeks preemptive ban on COVID restrictions

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine church that sued over coronavirus restrictions is delivering a preemptive lawsuit against possible new restrictions associated with a variant of the virus that’s spreading across the country.

Calvary Chapel in Orrington is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Democratic Gov. Janet Mills from enforcing or reinstating any pandemic-related restrictions due to the delta variant.

Describing Mills' restrictions as a 14-month “reign of terror," church officials claim any restrictions would violate their religious liberties protected by the Constitution.