The state’s first VaxMillions winners will be announced today. Here’s what to know

State officials will award two prizes each week: One $1 million prize for those 18 and over, and one $300,000 scholarship grant for those between the ages of 12 and 17. To be eligible for the contest, residents must be fully-vaccinated either with both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single shot of theJohnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals must also be full-time Massachusetts residents who got all their required shots. Once eligible, residents can register to be included in the weekly drawing through VaxMillions.com .

The Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway, a promotion incentivizing residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, will announce its initial wave of winners on Thursday at 11 a.m. — the first of five drawings that will take place between now and Aug. 26.

Two winners will be announced Thursday morning, and each subsequent Thursday for the next four weeks. So if you’re fully vaccinated and missed this round, there are still four more opportunities to enter the million-dollar contest.

The next entry deadline is today for the Aug. 2 drawing, which will be announced Aug. 5. After that, there is an Aug. 5 deadline for an Aug. 9 drawing, which will be announced Aug. 12; an Aug. 12 deadline for an Aug. 16 drawing, which will be announced Aug. 19; and finally, an Aug. 19 deadline for an Aug. 23 drawing, which will be announced Aug. 26.

The reason why names are announced three days after they are drawn is so that state officials can track down winners and verify their vaccination status, Governor Charlie Baker said earlier this week.

Potential winners have 24 hours to respond to the Department of Public Health after being contacted via text message, phone call, or e-mail (for those aged 12 to 17, their parent or guardian must make the call). If they fail to respond to DPH within 24 hours as instructed, the entrant will forfeit the chance to win any prize and officials will offer it to an alternate. Disqualifications are not subject to appeal, according to the VaxMillions official terms and conditions.

The drawings are being conducted by the Massachusetts State Lottery using a random number generator.

Residents who do not have access to the Internet and wish to enter can call 2-1-1 to reach the VaxMillions Call Center and register over the phone.

As of Sunday, almost 2 million people signed up for the first drawing, which is less than half the state’s 4.3 million fully vaccinated people.

Anyone who has signed up will be automatically entered into the subsequent drawings, and people who are not yet vaccinated can sign up for the drawing after they receive their second shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or after their single Johnson & Johnson dose.

Massachusetts has the second-highest vaccination rates in the country, with 72 percent of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. But the number of COVID-19 cases has risen in recent weeks, a change that public health experts attribute to the spread of the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates.

The Massachusetts VaxMillions giveaway is one of many incentive programs across the United States designed to encourage people who may feel hesitant to get the vaccine.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.