Bringing the harrowing experiences of Jan. 6 home

The first hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol was such a moment. Capitol Police officers Aquilino Gonell and Harry Dunn and Washington, D.C., Metropolitan officers Daniel Hodges and Michael Fanone rendered vital service when they defended our lawmakers on Jan. 6. They performed another such service in telling their stories on Tuesday.

Clarifying moments, whether of a few minutes or a few hours, can make a huge difference in politics. They have the potential to lift a matter out of the cluttered clatter that national politics is to so many citizens and lend it a singular clarity.

Congressional Republicans have tried to portray the Jan. 6 investigation as nothing more than partisan politics. That comes atop an effort to rewrite the history of that day, to depict the violent insurrection as “a normal tourist visit” or at worst, a friendly protest that got a little out of hand.

Tuesday’s hearing demolished those flimsy edifices. To hear the officers’ stories of that day was to vicariously share their heart-pounding experiences. “My fellow officers and I were punched, kicked, shoved, sprayed with chemical irritants,” Gonell said, adding that the mob had brought hammers, rebar, and knives as weapons, and pulled batons and shields away from police. “What we were subjected to that day was like something from a Medieval battle.”

Fanone told of being dragged into the mob and beaten by fists “and what felt like hard metal objects,” and shocked “again and again and again” with his own taser, even as he heard insurrectionists urging others to “kill him with his own gun.” It was unlike anything he had seen in any of his risky undercover work pursuing drug traffickers and violent criminals, he said.

Hodges recalled being told “you will die on your knees,” being pummeled, and having an insurrectionist attempt to gouge an eye out during hand-to-hand combat. Dunn, a Black officer, recounted the way a crowd of 20 or so Capitol stormers had subjected him to the most vile of racial slurs.

Prior to Tuesday’s hearing, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy had made a concerted effort to delegitimize the committee. Citing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s veto of his selection of Big Lie enabler and election-rejection schemer Jim Jordan and Indiana’s Jim Banks, who made it clear he had little interest in the committee’s actual mission, the minority leader withdrew all his appointments and slammed the panel’s probe as a “sham process.” He repeated that charge on Tuesday morning, calling the committee “a sham that no one can believe.”

But one heard little of that kind of rhetoric after the four officers shared their dramatic stories. Instead, Republican lawmakers claimed they simply hadn’t had time to watch the proceedings or declined to reveal whether they had followed them. That was a tacit admission of the uncomfortable position House Republicans have put themselves in.

Pelosi, who has otherwise conducted herself in high-minded fashion, made a mistake of her own on Wednesday when, reacting to McCarthy’s claim that the House’s reimposition of a mask mandate was motivated not by science but by “liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” called him “a moron.” The speaker has to be above petty personal insults.

Still, it is the minority leader who is on his back foot here.

McCarthy not only knows but also has previously said that Donald Trump bears considerable responsibility for the events of Jan. 6. But McCarthy also believes he needs Trump’s help if Republicans are to win the House in 2022 and make him speaker.

Choosing the pusillanimous path of Trump placation, however, could ultimately prove as unwise as it is unprincipled. As an erratic out-of-office autocrat, Trump looks more like a political Captain Queeg than an electoral Captain Comeback. By the time of the midterms, he may prove more of a general election burden than a Republican-rallying boost. If so, all of McCarthy’s tawdry toadying will have been for naught.

McCarthy, sadly and obviously, is neither a serious nor principled public figure. An arrant political animal, he has little interest in anything beyond personal ambition.

A minority leader who put country over party would pursue truth in the interest of democracy rather than posture in the pursuit of power. By so doing, he would look less like a soulless cynic and more like someone mainstream America could grow to respect.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.