Returning to Jan. 6 in excruciating detail

Contrary to House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, there is no “moving on” until there is accountability. Finding the truth and holding leaders responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 is not and should not be a partisan issue. Hats off to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, Republican members of the House select committee investigating the attack, for reminding us about that.

For those who do not believe that there was a violent insurrection on Jan. 6 and who refuse to accept the fact that former president Donald Trump directly instigated it, please listen to and watch Tuesday’s testimony of the brave and heroic officers attacked at the Capitol ( “Officers detail day of terror at Capitol,” Page A1, July 28). Your ears and eyes provide the best evidence that this was an assault on our democracy perpetrated by Trump.

Never have I seen a more powerful, gripping, and gut-wrenching congressional hearing — one that should be watched and rewatched by all Americans. It is telling that, when asked what the congressional committee should do, several of the officers said unequivocally that political leaders who played any role in causing the insurrection should be investigated and held accountable.

Let us honor the request of these brave officers. Doing anything less is to disrespect the heroic service of these public servants and poses a threat to our fragile democracy.

Richard Cherwitz

Austin, Texas





When the mind of the individual surrenders to the mob mind

They say they want to make sure it never happens again.

When people join a mob, they surrender their mind to the mind of the mob. Until we find a solution to what prepares the individual mind to be able and willing to join the mob mind — until we answer that question — we will never be able to say it will never happen again.

Robert Abruzzo

Burlington







