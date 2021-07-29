American Sunisa Lee wins gold in women’s gymnastics all-around

Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title.

Sunisa Lee, filling the void left by the irreplaceable gymnast, won gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around competition on Thursday night in Tokyo.

She edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while Biles watched from the stands.

Andrade became the first female gymnast from Latin America to medal in the all-around when she won silver. Russia’s Angelina Melnikova, competing for the Russian Olympic Committee, won bronze.

Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade. Andrade missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze two days after leading ROC to gold in the team final.

Lee, an 18-year-old from Minnesota, is the first Hmong American to represent the United States in the Olympics. Her parents were born in Laos, according to the Washington Post, and emigrate to the U.S. at a young age.

“A lot of people don’t understand Hmong people or that we went through a really rough life to get here to the United States,” her father John Lee told ESPN. “Many groups of Asians get lumped together. Did you see the movie with Clint Eastwood, ‘Gran Torino’? It was based on the Hmong people, and even still no one knows. Maybe because of Sunisa, people might know us.”

Lee finished third in qualifying for the all-around, behind Biles and Andrade, and is considered a bars specialist. She qualified in that event and in the beam for the individual apparatus competitions.

Lee has a plan for after the Olympics — she’ll be competing for Auburn as a freshman in the fall.

American Jade Carey, who replaced Biles in the all-around, finished eighth.