Davonte Burnett, a former track star at Needham High, set to run for Jamaican relay team at the Olympics

“I don’t think he was prepared for it as much as he thought he was,” Edgerton said. “He just had to adjust and adapt to where he was, which he did, and it was a good turnaround for his season.”

He gave his former coach, Trent Edgerton, the assistant track and field and cross country coach from Barton Community College in Kansas, a call. Edgerton reassured Burnett that he could compete at USC as long as he trusted the process and coaches.

In March, Davonte Burnett was frustrated. He battled injury during his first indoor track season at the University of Southern California, and as outdoor season began, he was not where he expected to be.

Advertisement

Three months later, Burnett was a Pac-12 champion, a three-time all-American, and a first-time Olympian. He was named to Jamaica’s 4x400 mixed relay team, which is scheduled to run at 7 a.m. on Friday (televised on Peacock). Burnett’s journey from Hyde Park and Needham High to the Olympics has been full of highs and lows. Still, he has managed to become one of the best sprinters from Massachusetts.

Two months after Burnett’s conversation with Edgerton, he dominated the Pac 12 championships earning the conference’s Men’s Athlete of the Meet award. He won the 100- and 200-meter titles and ran the first leg of the championship-winning 4x100 meter relay.

Edgerton said when he saw how well Burnett did in the prelims of the 100, he knew that he was in for a good performance in the finals. He even sent Burnett a text saying, “this is what you are supposed to be doing.” He called Burnett a day after the finals to congratulate him and remind him about his journey.

“A couple of months ago, you were crying because things weren’t going your way, banged up with injuries, and now look at you?” Edgerton said he told Burnett.

Advertisement

Burnett then earned All-American honors at NCAA nationals by finishing fifth in the 100 meters, sixth in the 200 meters, and 10th in the 4x100 relay.

Two weeks later, he competed in the Jamaican Olympic trials. Burnett could have raced at the US Olympic Trials or for Haiti, his mother’s native country, but decided to compete for the country his father was born and raised.

“I picked Jamaica because it’s just like he’s my inspiration,” Burnett told trackandfieldjm.com in June. “When I grow up, I just wanted to be like him, so I had to pick Jamaica, following in his footsteps.”

Burnett got off to a great start in the trials, matching his personal best in the 100 preliminaries at 10.05 seconds. His prelim time was second only to former world champion Yohan Blake.

Then Burnett suffered a setback. He felt tightness in his left hamstring and decided to scratch from the 100 finals and the 200 to avoid potential injury.

“I came to the Jamaican trials to do one thing ... DOMINATE,” Burnett, 21, wrote on Instagram. “Things didn’t go my way, but everything happens for a reason.”

The top three finishers at the trials who meet the Olympic standard make the Jamaican Olympic team. Burnett’s prelim time would have been fourth in the 100 final, and his 200 personal best of 20.29 would have been third in the final.

Advertisement

“If I’m being honest, Davonte was set to make an Olympic team for their 100 or 200,” said David Schenk, head track and field coach at Barton Community College. “I mean, his times and performances were really kind of set for him to be running for Jamaica in the open races. I was really confident that he was going to make that team.”

Davonte Burnett (center) won the boys' 55-meter dash at the MIAA Division 1 indoor track and field championship in 2018. Matthew J. Lee

Edgerton said he talks to Burnett multiple times a month, mainly to let him know how proud he and everyone at Barton is of him. In just a year since leaving Barton, Edgerton has been most proud of how Burnett has “come out of his shell” and evolved as a person and athlete.

When Edgerton saw videos of Burnett competing in high school, he knew that Burnett had “all the tools” to be the athlete he is today. Burnett won six state championships and ran personal bests of 10.48 in the 100 and 21.01 in the 200 in 2017.

After high school, Burnett enrolled at Barton, which is 1,600 miles away in Great Bend, Kansas. Barton is one of the best junior college athletic programs in the country, with 58 national championships. At Barton, Burnett became one of the best sprinters in junior college.

He ran 6.63 to win the 60-meter NJCAA title and placed fourth in the 200 meters, earning All-American honors in both events. In January of 2020, he ran a then-personal best of 20.74 in the 200 meters, a top 10 indoor mark at Barton.

Advertisement

To see the level that Burnett is competing at now is no surprise for Edgerton. He says he will be cheering loudly from home for his former athlete on Friday, with a catch.

“I’ll definitely be supporting, but I won’t wear a Jamaican flag,” he said, laughing.

Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.