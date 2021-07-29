fb-pixel Skip to main content
Blue Jays at Red Sox | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 104: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated July 29, 2021, 24 minutes ago
Migraine symptoms forced Eduardo Rodriguez leave his last start in the second inning, but the lefty will be back on the mound Thursday night.
After splitting Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Red Sox and Blue Jays close out their four-game series at Fenway Park Thursday night. The Red Sox hold a 9-5 edge over Toronto this season, winning five of the last six.

After Thursday night’s game, the Red Sox will embark on a 10-game road trip, beginning with a pivotal three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, whom they lead by 2½ games. Here are the standings.

Lineups

BLUE JAYS (50-48): TBA

Pitching: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (9-5, 3.44 ERA)

RED SOX (63-40): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.23 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Rodriguez: Bo Bichette 3-6, Cavan Biggio 1-7, Santiago Espinal 0-5, Randal Grichuk 5-21, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3-11, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 6-17, Teoscar Hernández 7-17, Alejandro Kirk 0-2, Reese McGuire 0-2, Marcus Semien 5-21, George Springer 1-3.

Red Sox vs. Ryu: Xander Bogaerts 3-8, Michael Chavis 1-3, Franchy Cordero 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 2-4, Rafael Devers 1-7, Kiké Hernández 0-6, J.D. Martinez 4-16, Kevin Plawecki 2-5, Hunter Renfroe 4-23, Alex Verdugo 2-3, Christian Vázquez 1-9.

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have gone a season-high seven straight games without committing an error, tied for their longest errorless streak since 2018 (10 games).

Notes: Rodriguez is making his first appearance since Friday against the Yankees, when migraine symptoms cut his start short in the second inning. He is 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA in four July starts and has faced the Blue Jays 16 times (15 starts) in his career (5-5, 4.78 ERA). He’s 1-1 in two starts this season against Toronto, having allowed seven runs on 14 hits in 11 innings. … Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has reached base via hit or walk in 25 consecutive starts vs. the Red Sox. … Ryu is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA in four July starts. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox, including 1-1 in two starts this season, allowing four runs and 12 hits in 12 innings.

