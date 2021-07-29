Game 104: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

After Thursday night’s game, the Red Sox will embark on a 10-game road trip, beginning with a pivotal three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, whom they lead by 2½ games. Here are the standings .

After splitting Wednesday’s doubleheader , the Red Sox and Blue Jays close out their four-game series at Fenway Park Thursday night. The Red Sox hold a 9-5 edge over Toronto this season, winning five of the last six.

BLUE JAYS (50-48): TBA

Pitching: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (9-5, 3.44 ERA)

RED SOX (63-40): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.23 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Rodriguez: Bo Bichette 3-6, Cavan Biggio 1-7, Santiago Espinal 0-5, Randal Grichuk 5-21, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3-11, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 6-17, Teoscar Hernández 7-17, Alejandro Kirk 0-2, Reese McGuire 0-2, Marcus Semien 5-21, George Springer 1-3.

Red Sox vs. Ryu: Xander Bogaerts 3-8, Michael Chavis 1-3, Franchy Cordero 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 2-4, Rafael Devers 1-7, Kiké Hernández 0-6, J.D. Martinez 4-16, Kevin Plawecki 2-5, Hunter Renfroe 4-23, Alex Verdugo 2-3, Christian Vázquez 1-9.

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have gone a season-high seven straight games without committing an error, tied for their longest errorless streak since 2018 (10 games).

Notes: Rodriguez is making his first appearance since Friday against the Yankees, when migraine symptoms cut his start short in the second inning. He is 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA in four July starts and has faced the Blue Jays 16 times (15 starts) in his career (5-5, 4.78 ERA). He’s 1-1 in two starts this season against Toronto, having allowed seven runs on 14 hits in 11 innings. … Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has reached base via hit or walk in 25 consecutive starts vs. the Red Sox. … Ryu is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA in four July starts. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox, including 1-1 in two starts this season, allowing four runs and 12 hits in 12 innings.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.