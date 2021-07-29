Gymnastics all-around underway without Simone Biles

The women’s all-around gymnastics final is underway without reigning champion Simone Biles.

Biles pulled out of the competition on Wednesday to focus on her mental health. That leaves the bid for the gold medal wide open.

American Sunisa Lee, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, and Russian athletes Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova were separated but mere tenths during qualifying. Biles’ withdrawal opened the door for American Jade Carey to also compete in the event.