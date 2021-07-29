IOC says COVID-19 cases at Olympics not burdening Tokyo’s medical system

Olympic organizers said two people among the 198 were receiving hospital treatment. Neither of those two cases was severe.

Officials said that from July 1 through Wednesday, 198 people accredited for the Tokyo Games had tested positive for COVID-19, including 23 athletes. Three of the new cases from Wednesday were athletes staying in the Olympic Village.

The International Olympic Committee’s medical director said COVID-19 cases at the Tokyo Games are not burdening the city’s medical system.

Medical director Richard Budgett said care for athletes is being provided by their own team medical staff and a polyclinic at the village.

He said he’s confident “the Olympics are being run without actually affecting that essential secondary care and hospital provision” for residents of Japan.

Tokyo, meanwhile, reported 3,177 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting an all-time high and exceeding 3,000 for the first time.

Experts said Tokyo’s surge was being propelled by the new, more contagious Delta variant of the virus. There was no evidence of the disease being transmitted from Olympics participants to the general public.

Track team quarantine

The fragile nature of an Olympics during the pandemic came into sharp focus Thursday when the entire Australian track team spent time in a brief quarantine after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks pulled out of the Tokyo Games because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The news about Kendricks — a two-time world champion and the American record-holder — deprived the meet of one of its high-profile athletes, then rippled across the sport, which was scheduled to open less than 24 hours after the announcement.

He was one of dozens of athletes on the training track this week, and Australia announced it had put its entire 54-person team (41 athletes and 13 officials) in isolation and subjected it to testing after three athletes reported having casual contact with Kendricks.

A few hours after that, the Australian Olympic Committee announced the trio had tested negative and all but those three had been cleared to return to normal activities.

The three athletes remained in isolation, allowed to resume practice under strict distancing protocols. Australia said everyone was expected to be able to compete.

“Once again, abundant caution and our strict protocols continue to keep the team safe,” Australian team leader Ian Chesterman said. “We want every Australian athlete to be in a position to have their Olympic moment. We will continue to be vigilant.”

Shortly after Kendricks’s positive test was announced, another pole vaulter, Germán Chiaraviglio of Argentina, said he, too, was out because of a positive test.

German official sent home

A German cycling official was suspended and will be sent home from the Olympics after using a racist slur during the men’s time trial.

German cycling federation sports director Patrick Moster had been overseeing the cycling squad in Tokyo. He used the slur while urging German rider Nikias Arndt to catch up to riders from the African nations of Algeria and Eritrea during Wednesday’s time trial. It was heard on TV broadcasts and widely condemned in Germany.

Moster later apologized and the German team initially indicated he would stay in Tokyo, but then said Thursday he would be sent home.

German Olympic committee president Alfons Hormann said he considers Moster’s apology to be “sincere” but that he “breached the Olympic values.”

Hormann added that “fair play, respect and tolerance ... are non-negotiable” for the German team.

The IOC, whose president Thomas Bach is German, welcomed the decision to send Moster home and said it had “inquired about the issue” with the German team before the decision was announced.

Djokovic reaches semifinals

Novak Djokovic is into the medal rounds of the Olympic tennis tournament.

The top-ranked Serb rolled past home favorite Kei Nishikori of Japan, 6-2, 6-0, to reach the semifinals and extend his bid for a Golden Slam.

Steffi Graf in 1988 is the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year.

Djokovic has already won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year and needs the Tokyo Games title and the US Open trophy to complete the Golden Slam.

Djokovic’s semifinal opponent will be Alexander Zverev of Germany or Jeremy Chardy of France.

Women’s volleyball team 3-0

The US women’s volleyball team won its third straight match and is assured of a spot in the quarterfinals. The Americans beat Turkey, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12, to join Italy at 3-0 in Pool B. The US is seeking its first gold medal in the sport and is off to a good start in Tokyo with wins over Argentina, defending champion China, and Turkey. Italy, Serbia, and Brazil have also clinched spots in the quarters with the other four spots still to be determined … Ricky Rubio scored 26 points and Spain remained unbeaten in the Olympics by beating Argentina, 81-71, on Thursday in a rematch of the Basketball World Cup. Sergio Llull added 10 for Spain, which improved to 2-0 and will face Luka Doncic and Slovenia on Sunday for the top spot from Group C … Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova set an Olympic record in women’s trap to deny the US a third straight shotgun gold medal. Rehak Stefecekova hit 43 of 50 targets on a breezy day at Asaka Shooting Range, beating American Kayle Browning. Alessandro Perilli took bronze to earn the first medal in San Marino’s 61-year Olympic history. Americans Vincent Hancock and Amber English opened the shotgun events by sweeping skeet on Tuesday.