Max Scherzer puts trade talk aside to beat Phillies in doubleheader opener

According to reports, the San Diego Padres are working on a deal to acquire the three-time Cy Young Award winner who will be a free agent after the season.

Max Scherzer delivered a signature performance in what might be his last start for the Nationals, allowing three hits in six innings as Washington beat the Phillies, 3-1, in the opener of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning of the opener for Washington, which is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Wednesday night’s game at Philadelphia to be postponed.

Advertisement

Scherzer (8-4) allowed a fourth-inning homer to J.T. Realmuto while striking out five and walking three on 88 pitches. Kyle Finnegan stepped into the closer’s role and struck out two in the seventh for his first career save.

“Today was a wacky start because of everything going on, but you put the blinders on and go and compete,” Scherzer said. “Even when you are at your worst, you want to go out and do your best.”

As Scherzer received handshakes in the Washington dugout in the top of the seventh, Gerardo Parra doubled past diving center fielder Odubel Herrera and Gomes — who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game — drilled a sinker from Zack Wheeler (8-6) into the trees beyond the center field fence for his ninth homer of the season.

“I don’t want to look at this as a negative thing. I really look at it as a positive thing,” Scherzer said. “I signed a seven-year deal here to win a World Series. And we won. We won a World Series. That’s a lifelong dream come true.”

Scherzer had made only one start since starting the All-Star Game and was scratched from his last outing with tightness in his right triceps. While players in trade talks are often rested to avoid injury, Scherzer took the ball anyway — and he was in fine form, changing speeds and inducing soft contact.

Advertisement

“I asked (general manager Mike) Rizzo last night if I was pitching,” Scherzer said. “He said, ‘Yes’. And then I told him I wanted to pitch Game 1. And I was ready to go.”

Before the game, the sputtering Nationals traded closer Brad Hand to the Blue Jays for catcher Riley Adams. The 31-year-old Hand is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 21 saves in 26 opportunities for the Nationals.

Francona takes leave for health reasons

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the rest of the season to focus on his health, the club announced. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will fill Francona’s role for the remainder of the year.

Also, the Indians traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the AL Central-leading White Sox for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington — a move that signals the Indians are conceding the division.

The White Sox, who lead the Indians by 8 1/2 games and open a series with them Friday, have been in the market for a second baseman since starter Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring tear on June 10.

The intra-division swap created an oddity. With the Indians playing this weekend in Chicago, the team agreed to transport Hernandez’s gear before they’ll face him for the first time.

The 31-year-old Hernandez is hitting .231 in his second season with the Indians with a career-high 18 home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.

Advertisement

The White Sox acquired reliever Ryan Tepera from the Cubs for minor league lefty Bailey Horn. Tepera is 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings and has allowed just one home run over his last 36 appearances.

Rays rout Cole, Yankees

Luis Patiño outpitched Gerrit Cole, Brett Phillips hit a grand slam during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by routing the New York Yankees, 14-0, in St. Petersburg, Fla..

Patiño (2-2) allowed three hits in six innings. The 21-year-old righthander, acquired in the trade that sent Blake Snell to San Diego last December, struck out eight and walked two.

Cole (10-6) gave up a season-high eight runs — seven earned — on six hits over 5 1/3 innings and saw his ERA jump from 2.74 to 3.11. He had 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Austin Meadows homered twice and drove in five runs for the Rays. Louis Head and Ryan Sherriff completed a four-hitter.

Cole departed after left fielder Brett Gardner dropped Kevin Kiermaier’s drive to deep left in the sixth, allowing two runs to score.

Albert Abreu entered and allowed Phillips’ slam and two-run homers by Ji-Man Choi and Meadows. All six batters Abreu faced scored.

All nine batters in the Rays’ lineup reached base in the sixth. It was the biggest scoring inning by Tampa Bay since a 10-run fifth at Miami on June 5, 2008.

Advertisement

Riley stays hot for Braves

Austin Riley concluded his big week at Citi Field by hitting a two-run homer and finishing with three RBIs, and the Atlanta Braves inched closer to the NL East-leading Mets with a 6-3 victory in New York. The Braves won three games in the unusual four-day, five game series to move within four games of the Mets. Atlanta gave up a combined three runs in the two losses. Riley made it 2-0 in the fourth when he took Taijuan Walker deep to left-center. He added an RBI single in the fifth. Riley had four homers and seven RBIs in the last three games of the series, and has eight longballs in 20 career games at Citi Field … Joey Votto set a Reds franchise record by homering in his sixth consecutive game, a two-run shot for his 20th of the season as Cincinnati beat the Cubs, 7-4, in Chicago. The 37-year-old Votto homered six times in the four-game series at Wrigley Field. A day before MLB’s trade deadline, Kris Bryant was a spectator in what might have been his last game with the Cubs. The 2016 NL MVP wasn’t in the lineup and never appeared in the game. Moments after the final out, Bryant was seen sitting on the bench in the Cubs dugout and staring out at Wrigley Field, his home for all seven of his big league season … Brandon Crawford doubled home two runs in his first at-bat after coming back from a left oblique strain and the majors-leading Giants beat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-0, in the rubber match of a three-game series.