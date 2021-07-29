MLB trade deadline: Latest news as 4 p.m. Friday approaches

They will have plenty of company in the trade market. Only five teams in the American League are below .500, with five teams within five games of the last wild-card spot. That’s in addition to the three division leaders and two teams at the top of the wild-card standings .

The first-place Red Sox could look for help at first base, with Cubs infielder Anthony Rizzo ’s name being mentioned. Alex Speier wrote that the team would also like to bolster the bullpen and lighten the workload of closer Matt Barnes and setup men Adam Ottavino and Josh Taylor.

The MLB trade deadline is Friday at 4 p.m., and, as Peter Abraham wrote , it’s a real deadline. As of 2019, waiver trades no longer exist. Players can be claimed off waivers, but that’s it.

Over in the National League, the Giants, Dodgers, and Padres are battling it out in the NL West, while also competing with the Brewers for the top seed for the playoffs. It should make for an active deadline day.

Some teams aren’t waiting until the last minute and began making moves earlier in the week.

Here are the deals that have gone down so far.

▪ The Yankees reached a deal to get All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from the Rangers, giving New York a much-needed lefty power bat.

▪ The Brewers got All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the Diamondbacks for two prospects

▪ The A’s acquired outfielder Starling Marte for lefthander Jesús Luzardo. Oakland, which trails the Astros in the AL West but lead the Mariners for the final wild-card spot, also traded for lefthanded reliever Andrew Chafin from the Chicago Cubs.

▪ The Reds are on the outside looking in for both the NL Central and the final wild-card spot, but signaled they are making a push after they added righthander Mychal Givens from the Rockies in exchange for two pitching prospects: righthanders Case Williams and Noah Davis. They also acquired relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson from the New York Yankees for a player to be named.

▪ The Pirates traded All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the Padres for three minor leaguers Monday. Infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski, and right-hander Michell Miliano are headed to Pittsburgh, which is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal.

▪ The Cleveland Indians claimed lefthander Alex Young off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.













